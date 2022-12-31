WhatsApp will discontinue support for obsolete smartphone models on December 31, 2022. According to Gizchina, the list includes 49 smartphones from various manufacturers. The list includes 49 smartphones from various manufacturers such as Apple, Samsung, Huawei, and others. Mobile phones from a few years ago are included on the list.

Many people have probably already upgraded to newer models and will be unaffected by this. Furthermore, because the majority of these smartphones never made it to India, Indian smartphone users have less to worry about.

It should be emphasised that the majority of the phones on the list are quite old, and it's likely that only a very small number of people use them. Some of them are actually so old that nobody may be utilising the phone.

This merely indicates that the majority of smartphone users shouldn't be concerned about WhatsApp's support ceasing.

You can now view the list of 49 handsets (including several made by Apple) that won't support WhatsApp after December 31:

Apple iPhone 5

Apple iPhone 5c

Archos 53 Platinum

Grand S Flex ZTE

Grand X Quad V987 ZTE

HTC Desire 500

Huawei Ascend D

Huawei Ascend D1

Huawei Ascend D2

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend Mate

Huawei Ascend P1

Quad XL

Lenovo A820

LG Enact

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus 4X HD

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus F3Q

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus F6

LG Optimus F7

LG Optimus L2 II

LG Optimus L3 II

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus L4 II

LG Optimus L4 II Dual

LG Optimus L5

LG Optimus L5 Dual

LG Optimus L5 II

LG Optimus L7

LG Optimus L7 II

LG Optimus L7 II Dual

LG Optimus Nitro HD

Memo ZTE V956

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

Samsung Galaxy Core

Samsung Galaxy S2

Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Sony Xperia Arc S

Sony Xperia miro

Sony Xperia Neo L

Wiko Cink Five

Wiko Darknight ZT

