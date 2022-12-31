WhatsApp will stop working in select old phones from December 31, 2022; check list here
WhatsApp will discontinue support for obsolete smartphone models on December 31, 2022. According to Gizchina, the list includes 49 smartphones from various manufacturers.
WhatsApp will discontinue support for obsolete smartphone models on December 31, 2022. According to Gizchina, the list includes 49 smartphones from various manufacturers. The list includes 49 smartphones from various manufacturers such as Apple, Samsung, Huawei, and others. Mobile phones from a few years ago are included on the list.
Many people have probably already upgraded to newer models and will be unaffected by this. Furthermore, because the majority of these smartphones never made it to India, Indian smartphone users have less to worry about.
It should be emphasised that the majority of the phones on the list are quite old, and it's likely that only a very small number of people use them. Some of them are actually so old that nobody may be utilising the phone.
This merely indicates that the majority of smartphone users shouldn't be concerned about WhatsApp's support ceasing.
You can now view the list of 49 handsets (including several made by Apple) that won't support WhatsApp after December 31:
Apple iPhone 5
Apple iPhone 5c
Archos 53 Platinum
Grand S Flex ZTE
Grand X Quad V987 ZTE
HTC Desire 500
Huawei Ascend D
Huawei Ascend D1
Huawei Ascend D2
Huawei Ascend G740
Huawei Ascend Mate
Huawei Ascend P1
Quad XL
Lenovo A820
LG Enact
LG Lucid 2
LG Optimus 4X HD
LG Optimus F3
LG Optimus F3Q
LG Optimus F5
LG Optimus F6
LG Optimus F7
LG Optimus L2 II
LG Optimus L3 II
LG Optimus L3 II Dual
LG Optimus L4 II
LG Optimus L4 II Dual
LG Optimus L5
LG Optimus L5 Dual
LG Optimus L5 II
LG Optimus L7
LG Optimus L7 II
LG Optimus L7 II Dual
LG Optimus Nitro HD
Memo ZTE V956
Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
Samsung Galaxy Core
Samsung Galaxy S2
Samsung Galaxy S3 mini
Samsung Galaxy Trend II
Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
Sony Xperia Arc S
Sony Xperia miro
Sony Xperia Neo L
Wiko Cink Five
Wiko Darknight ZT
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