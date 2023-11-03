Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has hit out at the Central government over the rising air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region.

"Where is the Union Environment minister?", Rai said, making a reference to Bhupender Yadav, who is the Union Environment minister.

Rai also alleged the pollution in Delhi holds maximum pollutants from the neighbouring states and that "the Opposition leaders and the Centre should hold emergency meetings to address the same."

"There is smog in Delhi and the government has already taken steps to combat the situation," Rai said, highlighting all emergency measures, including a ban on polluting trucks, commercial four-wheelers, and all types of construction.

"Where is the Union Environment minister? Does the Bharatiya Janata Party hold no responsibility?" Rai asked.

Delhi's air quality plummeted to the "severe plus" category on Friday morning, a stage at which all emergency measures, including a ban on polluting trucks, commercial four-wheelers, and all types of construction, are mandated to be initiated and enforced in the National Capital Region.

These measures constitute the final stage of the Centre's air pollution control plan and should ideally be activated at least three days prior to the Air Quality Index surpassing the 450 mark in the capital, as outlined in a policy document prepared by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

The city's AQI skyrocketed from 351 at 10 am on Thursday to 471 at 9 am on Friday, reflecting a sudden increase in pollution levels due to highly unfavourable meteorological conditions and a sharp spike in stubble burning incidents in neighbouring states.

The city's 24-hour average AQI, recorded at 4 pm each day, was 392 on Thursday, 364 on Wednesday, 359 on Tuesday, 347 on Monday, 325 on Sunday, 304 on Saturday, and 261 on Friday.