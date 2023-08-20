The Director General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has praised India's Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

Dr Tedros made these remarks while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the ongoing G20 Health Minister's Meeting in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on August 18.

Dr Tedros thanked India for its gracious hospitality and visionary leadership in hosting the G20 Summit at the beginning of his speech.

''"I commend India for their steps in advancing Universal Health Coverage and the Ayushman Bharat scheme which is the world 's largest health assurance initiative," the WHO chief said.

Additionally, he also spoke fondly of his time spent at a Health and Wellness Centre and praised the amenities offered here in India.

''When I visited a Health and Wellness Centre in Gandhinagar, the HWC's primary healthcare services for 1000 homes really surprised me'', he added.

The WHO chief further praised Gujarat's telemedicine services and congratulated India's G20 Presidency for the Global Digital Health Initiative.

"I applaud the telemedicine options offered here that offer local prescriptions and therapy. It is a great illustration of how healthcare is changing. Additionally, I want to thank the Indian G20 Presidency for taking the lead on the Global Digital Health Initiative,'' he said.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on August 18 said that more than 70 delegates from different countries are participating in the G20 Health Ministers' meeting and side event in Gandhinagar here.

The three-day G20 Health Ministers' meeting under G20 India Presidency which culminated on August 19 witnessed more than 70 delegates from different countries.

The meeting was held under G20 India Presidency from August 17 to 19 at Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

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