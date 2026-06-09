Who is Aloka? Odisha stray turned global ‘peace dog’ meets Maneka Gandhi in Delhi

Aloka, an Indian rescue dog that rose from the streets of Odisha to become an internationally recognised symbol of peace and compassion, met former Union minister and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi in New Delhi on Monday, June 8, during a visit with an international delegation of Buddhist monks and peace advocates.

The gathering at Gandhi's Jor Bagh residence brought together Buddhist monks, peace walkers and animal welfare supporters, who highlighted Aloka's journey from a community dog to a global ambassador of non-violence and coexistence.

Speaking on the occasion, Gandhi said Aloka's story demonstrates the qualities often found in India's street dogs and called for greater empathy towards community animals.

"If people could see in every community dog even a fraction of what the world sees in Aloka, our attitudes would be very different. Aloka embodies the very best qualities of India's street dogs: loyalty, courage, resilience, peace and unconditional love," she said.

According to members of the delegation, Aloka was born on the streets of Odisha and began accompanying Buddhist monks during a peace walk in India. Despite facing hardships, including illness and injury, he remained with the group and was eventually adopted by the monks, who named him "Aloka", meaning "light" or "illumination".

The dog later gained international recognition after accompanying monks on peace pilgrimages, including a 2,300-mile "Walk for Peace" across the United States from Texas to Washington, D.C. His calm temperament, loyalty and resilience helped him emerge as a symbol of compassion and non-violence, attracting a global following.

Delegation members said Aloka's story has resonated with animal lovers and peace advocates worldwide, helping spotlight both the potential of community animals and the values of coexistence and empathy.

They expressed hope that Aloka's visit to India would encourage greater compassion towards community animals and reinforce the message that peaceful coexistence should extend to all living beings.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to promoting compassion, non-violence and humane treatment of animals.