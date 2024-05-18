Bibhav Kumar, an aide to Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, was apprehended by Delhi police on Saturday. Kumar, who serves as both a personal assistant and a political confidant to Kejriwal, was taken into custody for allegedly assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal within the confines of the Chief Minister's official residence in the capital city.

The arrest follows allegations made by Maliwal, who claimed that Kumar subjected her to physical assault, including slapping and kicking in the stomach and pelvic area, during an altercation. In response, Kumar filed a counter-complaint against Maliwal, accusing her of verbal abuse with the intention to harm.

Bibhav Kumar, known for his close association with Arvind Kejriwal, has been an integral part of the Delhi Chief Minister's team, both personally and politically. His tenure dates back to his employment at ‘Kabir’ - an NGO affiliated with former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Kumar's role expanded when he assumed the position of Kejriwal's private secretary in 2015, a role he continued after the AAP's reelection in 2020.

However, Kumar's arrest comes amidst ongoing scrutiny by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board and a money laundering probe linked to the excise policy. Earlier in April, the Directorate of Vigilance terminated Kumar's services as Kejriwal's personal assistant, citing serious allegations against him.

While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) acknowledged Kumar's involvement in the incident, they also levied accusations against Swati Maliwal, suggesting that her actions were politically motivated and orchestrated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Delhi Minister Atishi alleged that the BJP influenced Maliwal to file the FIR against Kumar, citing an ongoing case regarding the illegal recruitment of contractual employees in the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW).

In response, the BJP criticized the AAP, accusing them of circulating edited videos to malign Maliwal's reputation and engaging in misconduct and misinformation tactics.