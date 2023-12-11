Mohan Yadav was named as the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. The decision comes after the BJP legislature meeting held in Bhopal on Monday.

The 58-year-old politician won from the Ujjain South constituency for the third consecutive time in the 2023 assembly elections, winning by a margin of 12,941 votes.

Here are five things you need to know about Mohan Yadav

His political career began with his first election as an MLA in 2013, and he was re-elected in the subsequent 2018 Madhya Pradesh assembly election.

Yadav's influence within the state's political landscape was further solidified when he took oath as a cabinet minister on July 2, 2020, in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government.

Born on March 25, 1965, in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav has been associated with the BJP for many years. Besides his political endeavours, he is also known as a businessman.

In the recent 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly election, Mohan Yadav successfully defended his seat in the Ujjain South constituency, winning by a margin of 12,941 votes against Congress candidate Chetan Premnarayan Yadav. This victory marked his third consecutive term as an MLA, having secured 95,699 votes.

The Ujjain South constituency, which is part of the Malwa North region and falls under the Ujjain Lok Sabha constituency, has been a stronghold for the BJP since 2003.