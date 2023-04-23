Following the events in Rode and Moga district, Amritpal Singh, who had been evading arrest for his alleged involvement in pro-Khalistan activities, finally surrendered at a gurdwara. The police, led by IG (Intelligence) Jaskaran Singh and SSP Ajnala, took Amritpal into custody and charged him with sedition, promoting enmity between different groups, and other offenses.

Rode village is the ancestral village of the slain Khalistani ideologue Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, popularly known as 'Sant' among the rural masses in Punjab.

Amritpal Singh had chosen Rode for his Dastarbandi ceremony, which is the first ceremonial tying of the turban in the Sikh community, when he took over as the head of Waris Punjab De (WPD) in September last year. Bhindranwale's family, including his brothers and nephews, still live in Rode, and the gurdwara where Bhindranwale was born has become a place of significance. The gurdwara is managed by the Damdami Taksal, the oldest Sikh seminary in Punjab, of which Bhindranwale was also the head.

Amritpal's arrest elicited mixed reactions from the local community. While some of Bhindranwale's family members and villagers continued to show support for him, others condemned his actions and called for the law to take its course. The police also detained several of Amritpal's associates who were allegedly involved in organizing pro-Khalistan activities in the region.

This incident once again brought attention to the WPD, a group originally founded by actor Deep Sidhu but now allegedly taken over by Amritpal upon his return from Dubai. The WPD had been organizing meetings and gatherings in Moga district and other areas, advocating for "panth di azaadi" (freedom for the Sikh community) and Khalsa Raj (rule of the Sikh community). Amritpal's arrest was seen as a setback for the WPD and its activities in the region.

Authorities continued their investigation into Amritpal's activities and alleged connections with pro-Khalistan groups. The incident also raised concerns about the resurgence of pro-Khalistan sentiments in Punjab, particularly in rural areas where Bhindranwale is still revered by some. The police and intelligence agencies remained vigilant, stepping up efforts to monitor and prevent any further pro-Khalistan activities in the region.

Meanwhile, the arrest of Amritpal and his associates under the National Security Act (NSA), which allows for detention without trial for up to 12 months, sparked a debate on the balance between national security and individual rights. Some criticized the use of NSA as a violation of civil liberties, while others supported the authorities' tough stance against those involved in secessionist activities.

Rode village once again gained attention on September 29, 2022, when Amritpal Singh, dressed like Bhindranwale, officially took over as the chief of WPD during his Dastarbandi ceremony in the presence of Bhindranwale's family members and villagers. Bhindranwale's elder brother Harcharan Singh Rode watched the ceremony from the US and publicly announced support for Amritpal Singh, who, in his address, stated that he was "only Bhindranwale's disciple and wasn't trying to copy him."