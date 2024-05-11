In a rally held in New Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, just released on interim bail, lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, signaling his determination to stay in office despite legal challenges.

Kejriwal, who spent nearly two months in jail, delivered a charged-up address, warning of dire consequences if the BJP prevailed in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The Supreme Court granted him interim bail until June 1, with conditions barring him from commenting on his alleged involvement in the Delhi liquor scam case.

Addressing the crowd, Kejriwal declared, “I didn't step down as CM because a conspiracy was hatched to force me to resign on the basis of a fake case.” He accused the Prime Minister of attempting to crush the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stating that the relentless persecution aimed to dismantle the party's influence.

Asserting his commitment to defending democracy, Kejriwal rallied support against what he termed as a dictatorial regime. He urged the people to unite in the fight against tyranny, emphasizing the critical role of public support in safeguarding the nation's democratic principles.

Kejriwal's speech also took aim at the BJP's leadership, questioning the party's succession plans and alleging favoritism towards certain members. He speculated on potential changes in leadership, notably suggesting the ascension of Amit Shah to the position of Prime Minister, should the BJP secure power.