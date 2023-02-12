Veteran Bollywood actress Jaya Bachchan frequently gets the attention of netizens for all the wrong reasons. From striking out at the paparazzi for shooting her images to her angry statements in Parliament, she is notorious for not mincing her words. She frequently receives criticism for her bluntness and again in one such incident, Amitabh Bachchan's wife irritated online users on February 12.

On social media, a clip of the veteran actress from the most recent Rajya Sabha session has gone viral. As the Honourable Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar motions for her and the others to take their places, it appears to show the Samajwadi Party MP allegedly pointing a finger at him.

Netizens shared their opinions about Jaya Bachchan on social media shortly after the footage of her behaviour in Parliament went viral. TMC MP Mahua Moitra, who frequently received teasing for her audacity in parliament, made headlines once more when online users began comparing her to the younger version of Jaya Bachchan.

Mahua is a younger version of Jaya Bachchan. Both are bongs and Bongs Kabhi Wrong nahi hote. As Jesus said, We all are sinners”.

Mahua is a younger version of Jaya Bachchan. Both are bongs and "Bongs Kabhi Wrong nahi hote."



As Jesus said, "We all are sinners."

"हम सब हरामी हैं" https://t.co/XKDMZQyznQ — South Delhi wale 'Bhaiyya' (@abhishekpf7) February 10, 2023

“Yeh Jaya Bachchan kabhi khush hoti hai? She has a permanent scowl on her face, always fighting in public. In her movies she always came off as such a sweet smiling girl. I wonder what makes her so bitter. Must be a pain to be around her”, one user wrote in a Twitter post.

Yeh Jaya Bachchan kabhi khush hoti hai? She has a permanent scowl on her face, always fighting in public. In her movies she always came off as such a sweet smiling girl. I wonder what makes her so bitter. Must be a pain to be around her. — Ginny (@Velvetyvirgo) February 12, 2023

"#JayaBachchan has been showing her arrogance and impolite behaviour in Particular in Rajya Sabha and talking to media and the public during the past couple of years! Whatever good name she got in her filmy name is now washed off!", another user claimed.

#JayaBachchan has been showing her arrogance and impolite behaviour in Particular in Rajya Sabha and talking to media and public during past couple of years!



Whatever good name she got in her filmy name is now washed off! — Damodar Hegde 🇮🇳 (@DamodarHegde4) February 12, 2023

"Jaya Bachchan again showing her arrogance & crossing all maryada ki Rekha in Parliament 🤦‍♀️ #JayaBachchan", Twitter user slammed the veteran bollywood actress over her behaviour.