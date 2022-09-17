On the 72nd birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi when the entire nation is pouring wishes, the Bollywood superstar also wished him on his birthday and urged him to take a day off.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan aka King Khan wrote, "Your dedication for the welfare of our country and its people is highly appreciated. May you have the strength and health to achieve all your goals. Take a day off and enjoy your Birthday, sir. Happy Birthday."

Your dedication for the welfare of our country and its people is highly appreciated. May you have the strength and health to achieve all your goals. Take a day off and enjoy your Birthday, sir. Happy Birthday @narendramodi — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 17, 2022

While netizens were excited at the King Khan's tweet urging the PM to take a day-off, many of his followers came in support for the later and said, "Birthday's are celebrated once in a year so no matter who he/she is one should take a break and relex."

On the other hand producer and director Karan Johar also joined the parade in wishing PM Modi and wrote, "To the strongest pillar of our nation, leading our country to making an enduring mark on the world map - happy birthday @narendramodi ji!"

Many Bollywood celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut and more wished Narendra Modi on Twitter.

It is to be mentioned here that, the bonding between King Khan and PM Modi is not something new, earlier in the year 2018, Narendra Modi stepped down from a limousine during Commonwealth Summit. Interestingly, it was Shah Rukh Khan's car, which only Modi was permitted to use, as per reports.

Notably, at the Commonwealth Summit, the heads of 52 nations were also present. However, only Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a special entry.

Earlier today on the occasion of his birthday, the PM has four major events - related to wildlife and environment, women empowerment, skills and youth development and next-generation infrastructure- lined up.

Of these, the most talked about event is Modi's visit to the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, where he released cheetahs brought from Namibia. The release of wild cheetahs is part of his efforts to revitalise and diversify India's wildlife and its habitat.

In the past, the prime minister has often travelled to Gujarat on his birthday to seek the blessings of his mother Heeraben.

Narendra Modi was born to Hiraba and Damodardas Modi in Vadnagar in the Mehsana district of Gujarat. He is the fourth longest-serving prime minister in the history of India.