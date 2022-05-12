Raj Thackeray, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) supremo, has received a threat letter amid the loudspeaker debate. On April 11, MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar claimed that Raj Thackeray had received a letter threatening his life, which was written in Urdu.

On May 11, Bala met with Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil to discuss the threat letter. Bala, according to sources, fired warning shots, threatening to burn Maharashtra if anything happened to Raj Thackeray.

The news comes after the MNS chief issued a warning to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray regarding police action against MNS workers in connection with the loudspeaker conflict.

"After I appealed to all the countrymen to remove the loudspeakers from mosques, the Maharashtra state government is behaving as if it has become senseless. MNS workers were arrested on May 4, just before the movement to implement the decisions given by the Supreme Court of the country and the High Courts of various states. Preventive notices were issued by the police to 28,000 Maharashtra soldiers, thousands were deported and many were imprisoned," Thackeray said in a letter to the Maharashtra CM.