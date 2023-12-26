Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has vowed to find those who attacked the merchant vessel MV Chem Pluto in the Arabian Sea when it was on its way to New Mangalore port.

Rajnath Singh said that he will find those who attacked the merchant ship “even from the depth of seas”.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said that the Indian Navy has increased surveillance in the sea.

“The government has taken the attacks at sea very seriously and has increased surveillance. We will find those who carried out this attack even from under the sea and take strict action against them,” the defence minister said.