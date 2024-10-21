A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi is accused of poisoning her husband’s meal shortly after breaking her fast on Karwa Chauth, a festival celebrated in honor of husbands' long lives.

The victim, identified as 32-year-old Shailesh Kumar, reportedly had a tumultuous relationship with his wife, Savita, which may have contributed to this tragic turn of events.

On the day of the festival, while Shailesh was preoccupied with preparing for the Karwa Chauth rituals, Savita was engaged in observing the traditional fast. Tensions flared in the evening as the couple reportedly had a heated argument just before Savita was scheduled to break her fast. Although the argument seemed to have subsided, it took a sinister turn when Savita allegedly poisoned the macaroni dish she prepared for her husband.

After serving the meal, Savita purportedly excused herself under the pretense of visiting a neighbor and left the scene. Shortly after consuming the poisoned food, Shailesh's health rapidly declined. Despite his family's efforts to rush him to the hospital, he tragically succumbed to the effects of the poison during treatment. Before his passing, he recorded a video statement, directly accusing Savita of administering the poison.

In the aftermath of this devastating loss, Shailesh's family reported the incident to the police, leading to the immediate retrieval of his body for a post-mortem examination. Acting on a complaint filed by Shailesh’s brother, law enforcement officials launched an investigation, officially registering a case against Savita.

Subsequently, police apprehended Savita, who is currently being interrogated in connection with the incident. Kaushambi Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Shrivastava confirmed that the case is under thorough investigation, stating that legal action will proceed based on the results of the post-mortem examination.