Customs officials at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport have arrested a woman passenger arriving from Hong Kong for attempting to smuggle 26 iPhone 16 Pro Max devices. The phones were concealed inside her vanity bag and wrapped in tissue paper, officials confirmed.

The arrest was made following a specific intelligence tip received by the Customs Department. Investigations into the case are ongoing. This is the latest in a series of recent smuggling attempts thwarted by IGI Customs.

Just a day earlier, another passenger was caught attempting to smuggle two gold bars, hidden in the battery compartment of his mobile phone, on a flight from Dammam to Delhi.

In another operation last week, officials seized 2.7 kilograms of gold worth Rs 1.80 crore from seven Uzbek nationals, including a juvenile, travelling from Almaty. Six passengers were arrested under the Customs Act, while the juvenile was apprehended under the Juvenile Justice Act.