Woman biker injured in hit-and-run in Gurugram; accused identified

A woman biker was injured after a speeding car hit her motorcycle on Golf Course Road here, following which the occupants of the vehicle fled, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday, September 13, and was captured on a camera mounted on the biker's motorcycle. A video of the collision later surfaced on social media.

Police said they have identified the accused driver and formed three special teams to apprehend him. Raids are being conducted at various locations, they said.

The biker, identified as Siya, said in an Instagram post that she was riding her Aprilia RS 457 with a group of bikers on Golf Course Road when a car began following them.

According to her, the occupants of the car approached her and allegedly misbehaved. When she asked them to maintain their distance, they asked her to stop the motorcycle, she said.

Siya also alleged that the occupants appeared to be intoxicated.

She said the car later hit her motorcycle from the side while overtaking, causing her to fall and skid several metres on the road.

The video shows the car striking the motorcycle, knocking the biker off and causing her to skid along the road.

Police said the victim had provided details of the vehicle, which is registered in the name of a person named Manish, a senior police officer said.

Gurugram Police took suo motu cognisance of the incident after the video surfaced on social media and is registering a case against the accused driver under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 125 (causing injury) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 56 police station, a police spokesperson said.

Police have also tried to contact Siya but have not yet been able to establish contact with her, the spokesperson said.

"No complaint has been received from the victim in the matter," the spokesperson said, adding that the accused driver would be apprehended and arrested in accordance with the law.

"Gurugram Police would not tolerate any act of lawlessness and would take strict action against those involved," the spokesperson said.