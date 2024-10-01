A 23-year-old nursing graduate lost her life due to severe blood loss during sexual intercourse at a hotel in Navsari, Gujarat. The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, October 1, has led to the arrest of her boyfriend on charges of negligence.

Police reports indicate the couple checked into the hotel for an intimate encounter. During intercourse, the woman began bleeding heavily from her genital area and lost consciousness. Her boyfriend's failure to seek prompt medical attention proved fatal, as she succumbed to her injuries before reaching the hospital.

The postmortem examination revealed that the woman's death resulted from a severe genital injury sustained during the sexual act. This finding prompted authorities to take swift action against her partner.

District Superintendent of Police Sushil Agarwal confirmed that the boyfriend has been charged under two sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS): Section 105 for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and Section 238 for causing evidence to disappear.