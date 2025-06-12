Even as ripples caused by the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi are yet to subside, a case has surfaced in Maharashtra's Sangli where a 27-year-old woman allegedly hacked her husband to death just a fortnight after their wedding.

The woman attacked her 53-year-old husband, Anil Lokhande, around 12.30 am on Wednesday after he insisted on consummating their 15-day-old marriage, police said, adding the accused has been arrested.

The couple resided in Kupwad tehsil of Sangli district, a police official said. He said it was Lokhande's second marriage as his first wife had died of cancer.

Police said Lokhande's wife was irked by his insistence on consummating the marriage, leading to a heated exchange between them.



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"In a fit of rage, the accused, identified as Radhika, fatally attacked her husband with an axe when he was asleep in bed," said a police officer from Kupwad MIDC police station.

He said the woman has been arrested under the relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and further probe is on.

Transport businessman from Indore, Raja Raghuvanshi, was allegedly murdered during his honeymoon trip to Meghalaya at the behest of his wife Sonam.

Police suspect Sonam hatched a conspiracy to murder Raja in collaboration with her alleged lover.

Police have arrested Sonam and four others so far.