A woman made a hoax call, saying that a bomb is deployed at Nepean Sea Road, reports surfaced on September 5. Following an initial inquiry, it was discovered that the same lady had contacted the police 38 times to alert them to the placement of similar devices.

During the inquiry, another call of this nature was received claiming that a bomb had been placed in Kamathipura. Following their inquiry, the cops found nothing untoward, the Mumbai cops said to ANI.

A bomb threat was sent to the Maharashtra Police Department on August 31 by an unidentified state government employee. The unidentified person requested to speak with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. He attempted to speak with the CM but was unable, so he threatened to blow up the ministry. The accused was taken into arrest as soon as the police began a search operation to look into the caller.