An Italian woman passenger on a Vistara flight from Abu Dhabi to Mumbai was detained by police on January 30, for causing a ruckus midair. The woman allegedly refused to sit in economy class despite having an economy ticket, assaulted the cabin crew, and walked "partially naked" up and down the aisle.



The woman passenger identified as Paola Perruccio, was detained by Sahar Police for her belligerent and violent behavior before being granted bail.



According to a Vistara spokesperson, the incident had been reported to the appropriate authorities in accordance with the SOPs.



The spokesperson stated, "Vistara is unwavering in its zero-tolerance policy against unruly behavior that endangers the safety, security, and dignity of its customers and staff."



In a similar incident, Delhi Police on January 23 apprehended a passenger, who misbehaved with a female staff member, aboard a SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Hyderabad.

The passenger, named as Absar Alam, was detained when the Spicejet security officer received a report about the incident.

According to the Delhi Police, a charge under Section 354A has also been filed against the passenger.

A video that has now gone viral shows two passengers on a SpiceJet aeroplane being deplaned by staff members after engaging in rowdy behaviour.

The passengers can also be seen yelling at the cabin personnel in the footage and one of the passengers "harassed" the cabin crew, according to officials.

Following deboarding, both individuals were turned over to security officials.

A PCR call was received at 4.39 p.m., alleging that a passenger had assaulted a cabin worker onboard SpiceJet aircraft 8133. (from Delhi to Hyderabad).



Also read : SpiceJet passenger held over ‘unruly and inappropriate behaviour