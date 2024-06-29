A woman in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh reunited with her lost brother after 18 years through an Instagram reel where she spotted his broken tooth and recognised it has her brother's.

Rajkumari, a resident of Hathipur village, was scrolling through Instagram reels when she came across a reel that featured a man with a chipped tooth, similar to her lost brother Bal Govind.

As per media reports, Govind had left for a job in Mumbai with his friends, from their village of Inayatpur, Fatehpur eighteen years ago, however, he never returned. He left his friends and started a job at a different place on reaching Mumbai, eventually losing contact with the friends who returned to their village.

Later, Bal Govind fell ill and boarded a train back home to Kanpur, however, he was taken to Jaipur instead. Eventually, he met a man at the railway station, who got him a job at a factory. He later married a girl named Ishwar Devi after his health improved and they had two children.

Meanwhile, Bal Govind also began to create Instagram reels, showcasing the sights of Jaipur, one of which found its way to his sister, Rajkumari's feed.

On watching the reel, Rajkumari tracked down Govind's contact through Instagram and they spoke about childhood memories. Further details confirmed their bond.

Govind visited his sister Rajkumari in Hathipur after 18 years after she pleaded with him to return home.

It may be mentioned that Govind initially faced challenges while recalling his family members due to his past illness, but he is looking forward to reconnecting with his roots in Inayatpur.