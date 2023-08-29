Police claimed a 19-year-old security guard who was being gang-raped and beaten by her supervisor and two other guards at a housing society in Ghaziabad, close to Delhi, died on Monday.

Ajay, the primary suspect, has been detained, according to the police.

The occurrence happened on Sunday. According to the police, the three men purposefully took her to a private hospital in Greater Noida rather than Ghaziabad and then left to avoid being apprehended.

According to a senior police official, the woman was from Jharkhand and was staying with her aunt close to the housing community.

Her family said that the supervisor and two other guards beat the woman. When she attempted to object afterwards, the three men raped her. The accused's relatives claimed that other coworkers gave him assistance in fleeing.

Police have detained one suspect, and are working to detain the others.