NEW DELHI: On March 5, The Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) organised an exhibition to celebrate International Women's Day by showcasing artistry and entrepreneurial abilities from across the country.

As per sources, The event, which aims to highlight the multi-faceted nature of the forces' ever-strong women will end on march 7.

Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA),echoing the sentiments of Women's Day is conducting a PAN India exhibition for its artists and entrepreneurs under Central and Regional AWWA, said Army officials on Thursday,

One of these exhibitions was attended by AWWA President Veena Naravane, wife of Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, at the DLF Mall in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.

Women's Day is a worldwide celebration of women's achievements in cultural, social, economic, and political aspects. 220 Army wives will demonstrate their artistic and entrepreneurial abilities, exhibiting their artistic and creative sides.

Follow us on Facebook