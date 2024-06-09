BJP leader and Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya extended a warm gesture to the workers involved in constructing the new Parliament building by inviting them to the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi. This interaction recognized their hard work and dedication in shaping India's prestigious architectural project.

The workers, who played a crucial role in the construction of the new Parliament building, were personally invited by Mansukh Mandaviya to attend the swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. This gesture not only honors their contributions but also highlights the BJP's appreciation for the labor force behind such monumental infrastructure projects.

The workers, filled with pride and gratitude, will be going from Mansukh Mandaviya's residence to Rashtrapati Bhavan, where they will witness the historic event of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony. This act of recognition and inclusion underscores the BJP's ethos of acknowledging and valuing the efforts of every individual involved in nation-building initiatives.