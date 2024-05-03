On World Press Freedom Day, which is celebrated every year on May 3rd, people worldwide reflect on the importance of a free press and the challenges faced by journalists.

Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma also remarked on the press freedom on social media.

The Chief Minister's tweet praised the role of a free press in democracy, but netizens pointed out India's ranking in press freedom.

The Assam CM tweeted, “Greetings on World Press Freedom Day. A free and fair press, which reports without any bias, is the bedrock of modern democracy. In India, press freedom has been given the utmost importance. Barring the dark period of emergency, journalists continue to report freely and objectively.”

While, one user remarked, "That's why the press freedom rank of India is 161 of 180 countries."

According to Reporters Without Borders, India ranks 159th out of 180 countries in the 2024 Press Freedom Index, behind countries like Pakistan and Sri Lanka. This low ranking raised concerns about the state of press freedom in India, with RSF calling it "unworthy of a democracy."

RSF's report focused on the Asia-Pacific region, where 26 out of 32 countries saw a decline in press freedom scores. Countries like China, Vietnam, and North Korea were at the bottom of the index, known for strict control over media. Afghanistan, Syria, and Eritrea also faced severe restrictions on press freedom.

In addition to India, other Asian countries like Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Cambodia, and the Philippines continue to struggle with challenges in ensuring the safety and freedom of journalists. This situation underscores the ongoing battle for press freedom in various parts of the world, highlighting the need to protect journalists and uphold the principles of a free press.

