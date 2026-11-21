World Television Day is observed on November 21 every year to recognise television’s enduring role in information dissemination, education, communication and shaping public opinion.

Proclaimed by the United Nations in 1996, the day highlights television as a powerful medium for raising awareness, sharing information and connecting people across geographical boundaries.

In India, television broadcasting began on September 15, 1959, with an experimental telecast in Delhi. Initially a modest service with limited reach, television gradually transformed into one of the country's most influential mediums of communication.

The broadcasting journey witnessed several milestones, including the introduction of daily television services in 1965, the launch of Krishi Darshan in 1967, and Doordarshan's separation from All India Radio in 1976 to become an independent broadcasting entity under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The television landscape underwent another major transformation in 1992 with the launch of Zee TV, marking the beginning of private satellite television broadcasting in India and ushering in a new era of television entertainment and competition.

From black-and-white broadcasts to colour television, satellite channels and today's digital platforms, television has evolved significantly over the decades. Despite the changing media landscape, it continues to play an important role in journalism, education, entertainment and public communication.