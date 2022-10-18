Following a 17.7 per cent increase in Coronavirus infections in Maharashtra this week compared to the prior week, the state health department on October 17 pointed to the country's first detection of the XBB variant which can be spread further as winter and the festive season approaching.

In a statement from the state department of health, it was stated that the XBB variety had a "growth advantage over BA.2.75 and immunological evasion property."

A first for the nation, the states also saw the discovery of the BA.2.3.20 and BQ.1 varieties.

According to the data, the number of new Covid-19 instances rose by 17.17 per cent between October 10 and October 16 compared to the prior week, which ran from October 3 to October 9.

Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad, which have dense populations, saw the highest increase. The advisory issued a warning, stating that "some specialists foresee a surge (in cases) in the next winter season, particularly in celebratory environments."

Due to an upsurge in instances brought on by these variants, BQ.1, BQ.1.1, and BF.7 are being watched as variants of concern in the United States. BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 each account for 5.7 per cent of all cases, according to data from the Center for Disease Control-USA, while BF.7 accounts for 5.3 per cent.

The BQ.X variation and BF.7 are being scrutinized in the UK as they overtake the preeminent BA.5. The UK Health Security Agency reports that BF.7 accounted for 7.26 per cent of Covid-19 instances and is outpacing BA.5 in terms of relative increase by 17.95 per cent.

In Singapore, where 54 per cent of local cases are caused by the recombinant variation XBB, which combines the two omicron sub-lineages BJ.1 and BA.2.75, infections are on the rise.

Up until last week, BA.2.75 accounted for nearly 98 percent of cases in India, making it the leading variant. However, XBB is spreading and is now responsible for 20–30 per cent of infections in some states, including Maharashtra,” said a scientist who is part of the country’s Sars-CoV-2 sequencing consortium

However, the researcher also noted that because the three major labs in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and West Bengal have sequenced more samples than other regions of the nation, novel mutations are being discovered there.