The Yamuna in Delhi swelled to a staggering 208.08 metres on July 12, smashing all its previous record set 45 years ago by a significant margin. People living near the river are facing immense hardships as thousands are being evacuated after the flooded river water entered the city.

The water level at the Old Railway Bridge crossed the 207-metre mark at 4 am, the first time since 2013, and rose to 208.08 metres by 11 pm on July 12. It is expected to rise further.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) termed it an "extreme situation".

With the circumstance deteriorating with each passing hour, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reuested Centre's intervention while urging Delhi Police to enforce Section 144 of the CrPC in flood-affected areas to stop any unlawful gathering of at least four individuals and public development in gatherings.

Field inspections were carried out by all ministers, and leaders of the BJP and AAP participated in flood relief efforts.

Lt Governor VK Saxena has called for an urgent meet with the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Thursday.

Kejriwal wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting that the water from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana be released gradually and pointing out that the G20 Summit will be held in Delhi in a few weeks.

On the Yamuna, there are two significant barrages: Dakpathar in Dehradun and Hathnikund in Yamunanagar, downstream of Delhi. There are no dams on the stream and, thusly, the greater part of the rainstorm stream remains unutilised, bringing about floods during the season.

Delhi kept a quick expansion in the Yamuna's water level throughout the course of recent days.

It exceeded the danger level of 205.33 meters 18 hours earlier than anticipated, rising from 203.14 meters at 11 a.m. on Sunday to 205.4 meters at 5 p.m. on Monday.

On Monday night, the river rose above the 206-meter threshold for evacuation, causing the Old Railway Bridge to be closed to both road and rail traffic and residents of flood-prone areas to relocate to safer locations. By 1 p.m. on Wednesday, the water level surpassed the previous all-time record of 207.49 meters and the 208-meter mark by 10 p.m.

Also read : Tomato prices surge over 300 per cent in India