The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in central and north Indian states, including Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, until February 13.



According to the IMD, these states are expected to experience rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds. Specifically, east Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand will witness these conditions from February 12 to Feb 13, while Maharashtra's Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh will experience them on February 12. Bihar is slated for heavy rainfall on February 13 and Feb 14, and Gangetic West Bengal on February 14.

The forecast is attributed to a trough extending from south interior Karnataka to west Vidarbha in the lower tropospheric levels. Hailstorms are anticipated over east Madhya Pradesh and north Chhattisgarh on February 12.

Further predictions indicate rainfall in Odisha on February 12, Feb 15, and Feb 16, along with Uttar Pradesh experiencing it from February 12 to Feb 14. The IMD also expects a gradual increase in minimum temperatures by 2°C-4°C over northwest India and east India in the next 5 and 3 days, respectively. However, isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh and east Rajasthan may witness cold wave conditions on February 12.

Squally winds with speeds reaching 45-55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph, are expected over the Comorin area. Additionally, the Gulf of Oman adjoining the northwest Arabian Sea is likely to experience squally weather with wind speeds reaching 40-45 kmph, gusting to 55 kmph. Fishermen are advised against venturing into these regions.

On Sunday, minimum temperatures ranging from 7°C-11°C were recorded across many areas of the northern plains, below the normal range in certain parts. The lowest minimum temperature, at 4.6°C, was noted in Amritsar. The yellow alert serves as a precautionary measure for residents and authorities in the mentioned states to stay informed and take necessary precautions during the forecasted heavy rainfall and adverse weather conditions.