Yogi Adityanath will take oath as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second time on Friday at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium in a grand ceremony.

The oath-taking ceremony is likely to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, and top BJP leaders.

A grand stage has been set up and posters with slogans such as “New UP, New India” have been placed. Around 85 thousand people are expected to attend the great celebration in Lucknow.

Adityanath will make history when he takes the oath as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for a second term after serving for a full five years, a feat that none of his predecessors have accomplished.

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Yogi Adityanath gave a strong government in the past five years with improvement in the law and order situation in the state emerging a strong poll theme for BJP during electioneering for the assembly polls.

In his second term, the chief minister is anticipated to build on the enthusiasm of his party’s electoral triumph by fulfilling election pledges and pushing forward for the development of the state in his second term.