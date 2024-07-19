Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has mandated that all eateries along the Kanwar Yatra routes prominently display the names of their owners. This directive aims to maintain the sanctity of the pilgrimage, which begins on July 22.

In a recent decision, Adityanath's administration has required every food establishment—whether a restaurant, roadside dhaba, or food cart—to exhibit the owner's name on a visible board. This move follows a controversial reversal by Muzaffarnagar police, which had initially made the display of owners' names voluntary amid opposition backlash.

The Chief Minister said that this initiative is designed to uphold the religious and cultural respect associated with the Kanwar Yatra. "This measure is crucial to preserving the pilgrimage’s sanctity," Adityanath stated.

In related developments, Uttar Pradesh Minister Kapil Dev Agarwal accused certain eateries of misleading pilgrims by using Hindu-sounding names while selling non-vegetarian food. This controversy has further fueled the need for clear identification of food vendors along the Yatra routes.

Uttarakhand has also adopted similar regulations. Haridwar's Senior Superintendent of Police, Pramod Singh Dobal, announced that eateries must display the proprietor's name, a QR code, and a mobile number. Non-compliant establishments will face removal from the Kanwar route.