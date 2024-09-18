The death of a 26-year-old chartered accountant in Pune has sparked controversy surrounding work culture at Ernst & Young (EY). Anna Sebastian Perayil, who joined the firm in March, died after only four months of employment. Her mother, Anita Augustine, attributes the death to "excessive workload" and has penned a letter to EY Chairman Rajiv Memani detailing her concerns.

Augustine's letter paints a picture of a dedicated young professional overwhelmed by intense work pressures. Despite excelling academically, Anna reportedly struggled with anxiety, sleepless nights, and stress due to long hours and heavy workloads. Her health began to deteriorate, culminating in chest pain that required medical attention just before her CA convocation.

The letter alleges that Anna's team was known for its demanding nature, with her manager reportedly assigning work late in the day and rescheduling meetings around cricket matches. Colleagues had apparently warned Anna about the challenging work environment.

Augustine claims that when Anna voiced concerns about the workload, she was met with dismissive responses. The letter states that Anna was told, "You can work at night. That's what we all do," when she raised issues about late-night work and weekend assignments.

The grieving mother criticises EY's approach to new employees, stating that the company took "full advantage" of Anna's newcomer status by overwhelming her with both assigned and unassigned work. Augustine calls for reflection on the firm's work culture and urges prioritisation of employee health and wellness.

This incident has reignited discussions about work-life balance and mental health in high-pressure corporate environments. Augustine hopes her daughter's story will lead to meaningful changes in workplace practices, preventing similar tragedies in the future.

EY has not yet publicly responded to the allegations. The case continues to draw attention to broader issues of employee well-being and sustainable work practices in the professional services industry.