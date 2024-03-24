A horrific vehicle accident occurred in the US state of Pennsylvania, killing a 24-year-old Indian professional.



The Indian Consulate General in New York said in a post on X on Saturday that Arshia Joshi had died in a terrible vehicle accident in Pennsylvania on March 21. The statement offered the family sincere condolences. Joshi had graduated from high school the previous year.



Local community leaders and Joshi's family are being communicated with by the Consulate.