The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) witnessed a clash between factions led by Ajit Pawar and his uncle, Sharad Pawar, during separate meetings held in Mumbai on July 5. Ajit Pawar, who has been leading a rebellion against his uncle and NCP chief, openly questioned the 83-year-old leader's continued control over the party he aspires to take charge of.

Taking the stage at a gathering where he showcased the support of 29 out of the party's 53 MLAs, Ajit Pawar criticized the lack of retirement norms for political leaders, citing examples from other parties. He remarked, "In other parties, leaders retire after an age. In BJP, leaders retire at 75, when are you going to stop? You should also give new people a chance. If we make mistakes, tell us. Your age is 83, will you ever stop or not? You give us blessings."

Ajit Pawar, aged 63, further emphasized, "Everybody has his innings. The most productive years are from 25 to 75 years." This statement came shortly after his unexpected move of joining the government led by Eknath Shinde on Sunday, creating a stir within the political landscape.

Although Ajit Pawar refrained from mentioning his cousin, Supriya Sule, who recently assumed the position of NCP's working president, it was seen as a snub to him. He questioned the privileges enjoyed by those born into powerful families and expressed his frustration, stating, "Is it our fault that we weren't born in a powerful family?"

In response, Supriya Sule, addressing a parallel rally organized by Sharad Pawar, highlighted the accomplishments of senior individuals across various fields, emphasizing their continued contributions despite their age. She mentioned figures like Ratan Tata, Cyrus Poonawala of Serum Institute, Amitabh Bachchan, Warren Buffet, and Farooq Abdullah, asserting that age should not be a barrier to productivity. She urged detractors to focus their criticism on the individuals themselves, rather than disrespecting their father.

Ajit Pawar didn't hold back in his criticism of his uncle, accusing him of disregarding the party's aspirations by refusing to align with the BJP last year, when a similar political upheaval occurred in the Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray under Eknath Shinde's leadership.

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar expressed his disappointment over Ajit Pawar's actions, highlighting the importance of communication within the family. He stated, "Ajit Pawar should have spoken to me if he had any problems. If he had something on his mind, he could have approached me."