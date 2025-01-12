Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the pivotal role of India's youth in shaping a developed nation during the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

Addressing a gathering of around 3,000 participants, he expressed confidence in the potential of "Yuva Shakti" to transform India into "Viksit Bharat" in the near future.

"My belief is that the power of youth will make India a developed nation as soon as possible," said the Prime Minister, emphasizing trust as the foundation of his relationship with young Indians. He described himself as a 'Param Mitra' (true friend) to the youth, adding that this trust inspired initiatives like MYBharat.com and the creation of the dialogue itself.

MYBharat, launched by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, focuses on empowering young Indians through education, skill-building, and social mobility. During his address, PM Modi paid homage to Swami Vivekananda, whose vision continues to guide the nation's youth. "Today, this venue is brimming with the energy of India's youth, and it resonates with the ideals of Swami Vivekananda," he said.

The Prime Minister also drew parallels between the current youth-driven vision of development and the determination shown during India's struggle for independence. "Despite the immense strength of the British Empire, the people of India united with a dream of freedom and achieved it," he remarked, urging the youth to channel the same spirit for nation-building.

Earlier, PM Modi visited an exhibition showcasing innovative ideas by participants and released a compilation of essays covering key themes such as technology, sustainability, women empowerment, manufacturing, and agriculture.

The two-day dialogue, inaugurated by Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Raksha Khadse, along with prominent leaders like Anand Mahindra and ISRO Chief S Somnath, aims to provide a platform for youth to contribute actionable ideas toward a developed India. It marks a significant shift from traditional National Youth Festival formats, aligning with the PM's Independence Day call to engage one lakh youth in politics and public service, transcending political affiliations.

The dialogue commenced with a ceremonial tribute to Swami Vivekananda, reaffirming his ideals as a beacon for India's progress.