A 25-year-old Youtuber was arrested on February 17 for allegedly flying a drone atop Bandra Fort without prior permission, informed Mumbai police.

The Youtuber was allegedly flying the drone for a video shoot in the afternoon of February 16.

The police official added that the person was flying the drone without police permission. He has been charged under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code for disobedience. The step has been taken in order to restrict people from committing such mistakes in the future.

Notably, the Mumbai Police had issued an order banning remote-controlled microlight aircraft, hot air balloons, and other flying objects until March 14.

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