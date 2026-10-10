YouTuber Dhruv Rathee detained in Gurugram ahead of CJP protest in Delhi

Popular YouTuber Dhruv Rathee was reportedly detained by the Delhi Police in Gurugram, Haryana, ahead of a proposed protest by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, where demonstrators planned to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Rathee was detained before he could reach the national capital to participate in the planned demonstration, according to reports. Police teams were also deployed outside his residence in Haryana as authorities stepped up measures ahead of the proposed protest.

Delhi Police are also monitoring CJP leaders Saurabh Das and Abhijit Dipke, who are expected to arrive in the national capital for the demonstration. According to reports, police officials have indicated that the two leaders would be detained upon their arrival at the airport. Authorities have also reportedly maintained that permission would not be granted for the protest.

The proposed demonstration centres on the CJP's demand for Kumar's resignation over concerns regarding his functioning as Chief Election Commissioner.

Rathee has frequently criticised Kumar's functioning and has taken a critical stance towards the Narendra Modi-led government. According to reports, the YouTuber had travelled to India to participate in the CJP-led demonstration in Delhi.

The reported detention comes amid police efforts to prevent the proposed gathering at Jantar Mantar. Authorities have reportedly stated that the protest would not be permitted.

Further details regarding the circumstances of Rathee's reported detention and the police action against the other CJP leaders were not immediately available.