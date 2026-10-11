YouTuber Dhruv Rathee released after detention ahead of CJP Protest in Delhi

YouTuber and political commentator Dhruv Rathee, who was detained by Delhi Police ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, was released late that night, a police officer said.

Rathee was detained from his residence in Sector 56, Gurugram, on the morning of October 10 as police stepped up security across the national capital to prevent protesters from reaching Jantar Mantar for a demonstration demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The protest was organised over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

A police officer said that Rathee could be detained again or face further legal action if he attempted to reach Jantar Mantar despite prohibitory orders.

The CJP, a political satire group, alleged in a post on X that around 50 police personnel in plain clothes arrived at Rathee’s residence at approximately 8 am on October 10 and detained him.

Other CJP members, including Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, were also placed under preventive arrest before being released by an executive magistrate, according to the report.

Delhi Police detained thousands of protesters, including political leaders and party supporters, as authorities restricted access to the protest site. The demonstrators were subsequently released later in the night.

The proposed demonstration sought to raise concerns over alleged irregularities in the voter-list revision exercise and demanded the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The allegations regarding electoral-roll irregularities remain contested.