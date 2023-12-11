There were enormous challenges - while one state was having acute anti institutional wave, another state had a Chief Minister from the opposition trying his heart out to win, and there was open fair for "rebdi". At the same time, serious efforts were made to prove that PM Modi had lost his previous popularity and charisma. However, defying all the negative forces, the voters of digital India in three very important states viz. Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh gave their final mandate in favour of PM Modi. Even the "exit poll" failed in a state like Chhattisgarh.

Those who were eagerly anticipating PM Modi's defeat with utmost excitement are now thrown into a stage of depression. Now, the point is what led to this glorious victory ? As a "karyakarta" of Bharatiya Janata Party, I have always tried to understand the methodology of the world's biggest political party. The party's indomitable spirit of waiting has always inspired me to work and work. And that is how, I have tried to analyze the main five reasons in those apparently critical three states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh:

1. After a very very long time in history, Bharatiya Janata Party has become successful in bringing in an atmosphere wherein we can proudly call ourselves "Indian". We can proudly say we are Hindus. We can proudly boost our culture, our civilization. There was a time we were made to feel inferior about being a Hindu during the days of Congress, British or Mughals.

Today I feel strange when a look back to our school days where our textbooks made us realise that Akbar was great, that Tipu Sultan was a great emperor, but we were never taught about the greatness and bravery of Prithviraj Chouhan, Maharana Pratap, Shivaji or Tanaji. During the tenure of the Congress party, Hindu's were made second class citizens. Hindus should never speak about Ram Mandir or Gyanvapee Mandir. Nobody should know about the glorious Hindu heritage, or the success stories of the Hindu Kings. Bharatiya Janata Party broke that saga created by the Congress party of cancelling the Hindu bravery and promoting the British- Mughal history and gifted our country the Independence for the second time. And this new and free Bharat won the heart of voters in those three states.

2. At a time when the entire world has accepted PM Modi, the Congress party or the opposition left no stone unturned to mock his personality. Today, the entire world waits for him and his guidance, starting from the topic of Ukraine -Russia war to climate change in Dubai. The very successful G-20 summit went off with utmost ease under the chairmanship of PM Modi. Today, even the erstwhile enemy states of the country never stop praising PM Modi stating "Modi hain toh Mumkin hain". This saint like figure has been mocked and humiliated by the opposition. Voters were observing these. They were observing how Modi was even made responsible for the failure in the ICC World Cup- something totally uncalled for! All these humiliations to the "Vishwa Guru" were answered back in the form of votes by the voters of these three states.

3. PM Modi never hesitated to show respect to everyone in the party inspite of shining like a sun himself. In Bharatiya Janata Party, one does not need a family background to climb the ladder, your efficiency does it all and PM Modi is the biggest example of that. PM Modi knows how to appreciate and rightly use a talent. And this is the reason that leaders like PM Modi, Amit shah, JP Nadda or for that matter our chief minister Dr Himanata Biswa Sarma reside in people's hearts. People love them and trust them. Bharatiya Janata Party's mechanism of merit based selection of leaders have given the opportunity to Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma to prove his mettle through the 79 public meetings that he held in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattsigarh wherein he could straightway connect to the people in their hearts. Unlike Congress party, Bharatiya Janata Party does not have the tradition of promoting a single family. The voters strongly believe that Bharatiya Janata Party has room for every person who is deserving, and also that public becomes the top priority and not any particular family. This belief has led the voters to click the right buttons in the EVM machines.

4. Elections take place at regular intervals, but an organization keeps running everyday. This particular ideology has been always followed by Bharatiya Janata Party to keep the organization alive and functional, and dedicated for the welfare of the public. Bharatiya Janata Party keeps pace with time and runs on purely professional ethics like all other big names in the corporate professional world. Bharatiya Janata Party is an organization which is always alert, ready for any kind of situation and does not believe in any nepotism or flattery. Here your conduct is your identity. Bharatiya Janata Party does not carry the system of Congress Party wherein even the booth level workers think that winning an election is the only target and then they get busy with working for self and not for people. Bharatiya Janata Party stays everywhere- be it in digital platforms or the remotest of areas. It is backed by a cadre of karyakartas who are ready 24x7 to implement any decision of their leader. And this is what happened in all elections before 2014 when Congress party swept all elections on paper but never managed it on ground.

5. Although after 75 years of independence, PM Modi has proved that the government schemes are actually for the betterment of public an d actually for making their lives better. In the bygone days, the then Prime Minister Late Rajiv Gandhi unveiled the corruption in his own Congress party by stating in the parliament itself that only 10 per cent of the money allotted for the public actually reach the poor. However, after 2014, PM Modi and his methods worked like magic and the bank account of millions of poor people have been opened where they could directly avail the government facilities without any intervention from any third party with vested interests. This is why, people have defied the "Rebdi" as promoted by the Congress party and embraced Bharatiya Janata Party's welfare oriented schemes.

After every victory in the elections, we receive a message from the higher ups to stay humble and to realize that our responsibility increases all the more with every mandate. In 2024 too, public will choose PM Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party because the feeling of trust between the public and the Bharatiya Janata Party is mutual."Sapne nahi haqiqat boonte hain, tabhi toh log Modi ko chunte hain"--- voters choose Modi because they choose reality over dreams.

