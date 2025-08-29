A Century of the Sangh: Harmony, Self-Reliance and Balance for a New India

The three-day conclave of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which began on 26th August at Vigyan Bhavan and concluded on the 28th, carried more than the weight of ceremonial celebration. It was not only a mark of the Sangh’s centenary journey but also a reflective forum where India’s past, present and future were tied together in a manner at once dignified and forward-looking.

Sarsanghchalak Dr. Mohan Bhagwat’s speeches over these three days formed the heart of the dialogue, and his themes—civilizational harmony, self-reliance, and demographic-social balance—were interwoven to articulate an idea of India that is both rooted and aspirational.

What made the conclave significant was not simply that it revisited a hundred years of Sangh work, but that it sought to answer questions central to India’s 21st-century journey: Who are we as a people? What must we preserve? Where must we adapt? And how do we face the world without losing ourselves? These are questions no political party or movement can ignore, and Bhagwat’s answers, while unmistakably shaped by the Sangh’s worldview, were delivered with the dignity of conviction rather than the arrogance of dogma.

On the opening day, Bhagwat emphasised the unbroken continuity of India’s civilizational identity. Drawing upon genetic, cultural, and historical studies, he reminded the gathering that the people of this land have shared a common ancestry for thousands of years. This was not a claim meant to stifle diversity but an affirmation that beneath linguistic, regional and religious multiplicities lies a deep civilizational oneness. At a time when identity is often framed in divisive terms, the reminder that unity is a lived inheritance rather than a manufactured consensus was both logical and impactful. It gave the conclave a grounding tone—that the Sangh’s century-long work of cultural consolidation rests not on exclusion but on the recognition of inherent harmony.



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The second day of deliberations carried this spirit into the economic and cultural sphere. Bhagwat called for swadeshi not as a retreat into isolation but as a framework of self-respect in a globalised world. His caution against external coercion in matters of trade and culture reflected an insistence that India must engage with the world on its own terms, not as a passive recipient of imported models. The warning against uncritical adoption of trends such as “wokeism” may draw debate, but it stemmed from a genuine anxiety that borrowed frameworks can erode the self-confidence of a civilizational society. Self-reliance, in his formulation, was not only about protecting industries but also about safeguarding the nation’s intellectual sovereignty and cultural compass.

The third day brought the discussion closer to social concerns with a stress on family, population balance, and harmony. Bhagwat’s observation that demographic imbalances can have long-term consequences was not presented in the rhetoric of alarm but as a call for honest dialogue. He linked population stability to family stability, emphasising that strong families are the foundation of a strong nation. This emphasis on balance extended beyond numbers—it was about ensuring that no section feels left out of the national fold and that growth does not outpace social cohesion.

When viewed together, these three themes—heritage, self-reliance, and balance—do not stand apart as fragments but form a seamless vision. Heritage provides the anchor, self-reliance offers the confidence to face the world, and balance ensures sustainability in society. In this sense, the conclave was not about celebrating an organisation’s past but about setting the tone for India’s next century.

What lends dignity to Bhagwat’s articulation is its refusal to reduce India to a mere political unit. For him, the nation is not an administrative construct but a civilizational entity. This outlook may not resonate with all, but it is difficult to dismiss its coherence. By linking ancestry with culture, economy with sovereignty, and family with national strength, he has presented a holistic framework where politics is only one element of a larger moral and cultural imagination.

Even for those who may not share the Sangh’s ideological moorings, there is merit in engaging with the questions it raises. Can a nation truly prosper if it forgets its roots? Can economic growth be sustained without cultural confidence? Can social harmony survive without balance and responsibility? These are not partisan queries; they are universal concerns. That is why the conclave’s messages carried weight beyond the organisation’s circles.

As the RSS marks a hundred years of existence, it is inevitable that it will draw both admiration and criticism. What cannot be denied, however, is that it has become a significant force in shaping India’s national discourse. Its insistence on cultural rootedness, social service, and national unity has left a deep imprint, regardless of where one stands politically. The conclave, in many ways, reaffirmed that the Sangh does not see itself merely as a participant in politics but as a custodian of a civilizational mission.

The strength of the conclave lay in its balance—firm in conviction yet open in articulation. It did not claim to have all the answers but reminded the nation that the questions of heritage, self-reliance and balance cannot be ignored. In that sense, it offered a vision that, while emerging from the Sangh’s ideological soil, can find resonance with any Indian who believes in unity, dignity and responsibility.

As the conclave concluded, one was left with the impression that the Sangh’s centenary is not an end but a milestone. A milestone that carries the weight of history but also the urgency of the present and the promise of the future. Dr. Bhagwat’s words stitched together a narrative of confidence: that India can embrace modernity without losing its essence, engage with the world without surrendering its sovereignty, and ensure progress without sacrificing harmony.

If the last hundred years of the Sangh were about laying foundations, the next hundred will be about carrying this vision into a rapidly changing India. The conclave was a reminder that while political winds may shift, the deeper questions of who we are, what we stand for, and how we preserve balance will remain. And in answering those, the Sangh has once again positioned itself not merely as a participant in India’s journey, but as one of its enduring voices.

