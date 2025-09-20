A Heartfelt Homage to Zubeen Da - The Unforgettable Voice of a Generation

For many of us, the story of modern Assamese music is incomplete without one name: Zubeen Garg.

He is not just an artist; he is a living memory, the soundtrack to our youth, and the voice that filled a space we didn’t even know existed. To call him Zubeen Da is to claim a personal connection, a beloved elder brother whose songs seemed to speak directly to what we were feeling.



A New Sound for a New Generation



When Zubeen Da burst onto the scene in the 1990s, he did more than sing. He arrived with a sound that was both rooted in tradition and thrillingly new.

Before him, Assamese music had its legends, whose contributions were immense and enduring. But Zubeen Da gave us something different: a heartbeat that resonated with the restless energy of a new generation.

His songs became our voice. They captured our anxieties, our dreams, our first heartbreaks, and our fierce pride in our culture. With him, it suddenly felt cool to be Assamese, to love our language, and to celebrate our music with confidence.



Versatility Without Borders



Part of Zubeen Da’s genius lies in his versatility. He could belt out a fiery anthem that made you want to stand up for your beliefs, then just as easily slip into a soulful ballad that moved you to tears. He moved effortlessly across genres, languages, and moods, proving that his talent knew no boundaries.

To the wider world, he was the voice behind Ya Ali, a sensation that carried him across borders. But to us, he was equally the singer who could take a simple Assamese folk tune and turn it into a universal hymn of love. His music held a duality, both intensely personal and widely relatable.



More Than a Rockstar



What made Zubeen Da truly unforgettable was not just his art but his authenticity. The persona of the rockstar was always there, free-spirited, unpredictable, larger than life. Yet behind that image was a man deeply connected to people, generous with his time and talent.



I recall one such moment during the pandemic lockdown. As part of the Xomidhan team, we were hosting online career counselling sessions for students. Zubeen Da had agreed to join as a panelist, alongside the brilliant Tarali Sarma Ba. We were both excited and nervous, he was known for marching to the beat of his own drum.

The session was scheduled for 7 PM. At 6:57, as we held our breath, he logged into Zoom, sharp, prepared, and completely professional. It was a small act, but it spoke volumes. He treated a modest online session with the same seriousness as a packed concert.



During the discussion, he became more than a guest. He became a mentor. He engaged with the students, shared wisdom, and in a moment of magic, hummed a few lines from a new song he was working on, what later became Sila. For a few minutes, the icon disappeared, and in his place was just a man sharing his art with friends. It was a reminder that his greatest gift was not fame but connection.





A Legacy Etched in Our Hearts



Zubeen Da didn’t just entertain us; he shaped us. His music gave us a sense of belonging and a reason to be proud. He proved that Assamese identity could travel far beyond Assam, resonating with anyone who was willing to listen.



Every generation claims a voice that defines its dreams, heartbreaks, and rebellions. For us, that voice has always been Zubeen Da’s. His songs are not simply melodies; they are memories woven into who we are.

He is, and will always remain, the unforgettable voice of a generation.