On May 27, 2024, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) marked a significant milestone—five years in power. Amidst numerous challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF), the SKM government, led by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has not only navigated these crises but also achieved remarkable progress across various sectors.

Key achievements

1. Removal of 'Foreigners' Tag



One of the most significant achievements of the SKM government was the removal of the 'foreigners' tag from Sikkimese Nepalis. This move was a landmark decision that restored dignity and rightful status to the Sikkimese Nepali community, reinforcing their integral identity within the state's socio-cultural fabric.

2. Abolishment of party-based panchayat system



The SKM government ushered in true democracy at the grassroots level by abolishing the party-based Panchayat system. This initiative allowed for non-partisan local governance, ensuring that the focus remained on development rather than political allegiance.

3. Regularization of temporary employees



A major administrative reform was the regularization of all temporary employees with over four years of continuous service. This policy brought job security to thousands of employees, enhancing their productivity and morale.

4. Creation of new districts



The creation of two new districts, Pakyong and Soreng, aimed at improving administrative efficiency and bringing governance closer to the people. This reorganization has facilitated better delivery of services and development initiatives at the grassroots level.

5. Abolishment of service extension and viva voce in Group 'C' & 'D' interviews



To ensure a transparent and merit-based recruitment process, the SKM government abolished the practice of service extension and viva voce in Group 'C' and 'D' interviews. This step was pivotal in curbing favoritism and ensuring fairness in government appointments.

6. Increase in labour wages



The government increased labor wages to Rs. 15,000 per month, reflecting its commitment to improving the livelihood of the working class and ensuring a fair standard of living.

7. Free MBBS seats



In a significant boost to education and healthcare, the government provided 55 free MBBS seats with financial support for students from Below Poverty Line (BPL) families. This initiative has made medical education accessible to the economically disadvantaged, fostering a new generation of healthcare professionals.

Progressive Initiatives

Mero Rukh Mero Santati at CoP28

The 'Mero Rukh Mero Santati' initiative, showcased at CoP28 in Dubai, highlighted Sikkim's innovative approach to environmental conservation. This program emphasizes the planting of trees, linking it to the birth of children, thus fostering a culture of sustainability from a young age.

AAMA, Bahini & Vatsalya Schemes

The AAMA, Bahini, and Vatsalya schemes have received widespread appreciation for their impact on women's empowerment and child welfare. These schemes provide financial assistance, sanitary products, and support for IVF treatments, addressing crucial aspects of women's health and well-being.

Establishment of sports and art academies

The SKM government has established various sports and art academies, including the Tarundeep Rai Archery Academy, Jaslal Pradhan Boxing Academy, and Bijay Mani Thulung Art Academy. These institutions aim to nurture local talent and promote Sikkim as a hub for sports and arts.

50% reservation for women in police

In a move to promote gender equality and women’s safety, the SKM government introduced a 50% reservation for women in the police force. This initiative has empowered women and ensured a more balanced and sensitive approach to law enforcement.

Awards and Recognitions

Swachh Survekshan Awards 2019

Sikkim secured the second position in the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2019, reflecting the state’s commitment to cleanliness and hygiene.

India Today State of the States Awards 2021

Sikkim was recognized as the best performing small state in multiple categories, including economy, tourism, cleanliness, law and order, and environment. This multi-faceted recognition underscores the comprehensive development strategy of the SKM government.

NITI Aayog's North Eastern Region District SDG Index Report 2021-22

East Sikkim topped the NITI Aayog's North Eastern Region District SDG Index Report for 2021-22, highlighting its success in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Criminal Justice System and Jal Jeevan Mission

Sikkim was lauded as the best performing state in the Northeast for its criminal justice system and under the Jal Jeevan Mission, ensuring justice and water security for its citizens.

National and International honors

Sikkim received numerous accolades, including India's 'Most Film Friendly State' Award 2021 and six National Panchayat Awards in 2020. Pakyong Police Station was ranked the 7th best in India, and the state excelled under the Poshan Abhiyaan and the Revised National TB Control Programme.

Education

Establishment of educational institutions

The SKM government established several key educational institutions, including the Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Centre of Excellence, Khangchendzonga State University, and the National Institute of Technology (NIT) at Khamdong. These institutions aim to provide quality education and foster innovation.

Fellowship and scholarship schemes

The Apatan Fellowship Scheme for language PhD scholars and the Nar Bahadur Bhandari Fellowship Scheme for higher education abroad have empowered students to pursue advanced studies and contribute to the state's intellectual capital.

Infrastructure and support

Smart classes were introduced in government schools, and educational tours for awardee teachers and top students were organized. Additionally, ambulances were provided to government colleges, and vehicles were allocated to principals of remote senior secondary schools.

Healthcare

Construction of healthcare facilities

The government has made significant strides in healthcare by constructing district hospitals in Namchi, Singtam, Soreng, and Pakyong. A dedicated TB hospital was established at Sochaygang, and dialysis centers were set up in New STNM and district hospitals.

Advanced medical services

Chemotherapy and radiation services were introduced at STNM, along with oxygen plants at STNM and district hospitals. A state-of-the-art cancer hospital at Karfectar and mobile village clinics have further improved healthcare accessibility.

Financial assistance and appointments

The Chief Minister’s Medical Assistance Scheme provides financial aid for medical treatments, and numerous healthcare professionals were appointed to enhance service delivery.

Women Empowerment

Mukhya Mantri Vatsalya Yojana

The Mukhya Mantri Vatsalya Yojana provides financial assistance for IVF treatments to childless couples, addressing a critical healthcare need.

Sikkim Aama Sashaktikaran Yojana

Under this scheme, rural mothers receive an annual financial assistance of Rs. 40,000, significantly enhancing their financial independence.

Bahini Scheme

The Bahini Scheme has benefited around 20,000 girl students with free sanitary napkins, promoting menstrual hygiene and reducing school dropouts.

Empowerment through exemptions



The government exempted Tender Deposit Receipt (TDR) for women in contract works up to Rs. 5 crores, and provided a 50% TDR for works between Rs. 5 to Rs. 10 crores. Additionally, maternity leave was increased to one year, and paternity leave to one month.

Farmers and Environment

Incentives and awards

The SKM government introduced various incentives for farmers, including a milk production incentive of Rs. 8 per liter and cash incentives for cash crops under the Mukhya Mantri Krishi Atmanirbhar Yojana. Pig production incentives and significant awards for best-performing milk producers' cooperative societies were also introduced.

Mero Rukh, Mero Santati

The 'Mero Rukh, Mero Santati' initiative received special mention at COP28, reflecting the state's commitment to environmental conservation.

Sishu Samridhi Yojana

The Sishu Samridhi Yojana provides a fixed deposit of Rs. 10,800 upon the birth of a child, promoting financial security from a young age.

Social Security and Ease of Living

Shrawan Kumar Puraskar



The Shrawan Kumar Puraskar awards Rs. 1 lakh to individuals in each Gram Panchayat Unit (GPU) for taking proper care of their parents, promoting family values and support for the elderly.

Enhanced pensions and housing

Pension amounts were enhanced for various categories, including unmarried women, the elderly, widows, and individuals with disabilities. The Sikkim Garib Aawas Yojana and Sikkim Urban Garib Aawas Yojana provided housing for rural and urban poor, ensuring a roof over every head.

Safety nets for drivers

Accidental insurance of Rs. 10 lakh for drivers and an enhanced ex-gratia amount of Rs. 5 lakh have provided financial security and support for the state's drivers.

Tourism and Culture

Mega homestay projects

The government allocated 1,000 mega homestay projects to local entrepreneurs, boosting tourism and local economies.

Development of cultural sites

Significant cultural projects include the construction of Shri Vrindavan Dham, Mangerzong, Naumati Dharohar Kendra, and various parks and complexes, enhancing Sikkim's cultural and spiritual tourism.

Employees' welfare

Regularization and appointments

Almost 30,000 temporary employees were regularized, and nearly 25,000 new appointments were made, ensuring job security and growth opportunities.

Policy reforms

The reinstatement of the Old Pension Scheme, sabbatical leave for government employees, and an increased state civil service quota from 12 to 16 are significant policy reforms aimed at employee welfare.

Minimum wage for private sector

The minimum wage for private sector employees was set at Rs. 15,000, reflecting the government's commitment to fair wages and improved living standards.

Sports and Youth Development

Sports academies

The establishment of the Tarundeep Rai Archery Academy, Jaslal Pradhan Boxing Academy, and the completion of Bhaichung Stadium at Namchi are significant steps in promoting sports and nurturing young talent.

Entrepreneurship support

The Skilled Youth Startup Scheme and the One Family, One Entrepreneur initiative have provided aspiring entrepreneurs with the necessary support and resources to succeed.

Recognitions

Grievance redressal and crime rate

Sikkim became the leading state in the Northeast in grievance redressal rankings and registered the lowest crime rate in the country according to NCRB.

Environmental education

In 2024, Sikkim won the best state award for environmental education, reflecting its commitment to sustainability and awareness.

Film friendly state

In 2021, Sikkim was declared India's most 'film-friendly state,' highlighting its appeal as a destination for filmmakers.

As the SKM government completes five years, the journey has been marked by progressive policies and significant achievements. Despite facing unprecedented challenges, the government has remained steadfast in its commitment to the people of Sikkim ensuring holistic development and prosperity. The future holds promise as the state continues to build on these solid foundations building more inclusive tomorrow for all Sikkimese citizens.