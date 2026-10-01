A Mass Movement is Essential to Reduce the Demand for the Poison

​The illegal trafficking and abuse of narcotics have turned Assam into a critical frontier in India’s fight against drugs. Due to its geographical proximity to major international syndicates and porous transit routes, the state faces significant security, public health, and socio-economic challenges, threatening the young generation and societal stability.

​Located near regional supply sources like the "Golden Triangle," Assam is extremely vulnerable to drug trafficking. As a central transit hub of Northeast India, Assam serves both as a major supply route for narcotics heading toward mainland India and as a growing local consumer market.

The state faces a continuous influx of various harmful substances ranging from traditional cannabis (ganja) and raw opium to heroin, crystal methamphetamine (ice), Yaba tablets, and codeine-based pharmaceutical drugs.

Investigations reveal that complex, multi-layered trafficking networks—involving international manufacturers, border couriers, and local distribution rings—utilize internal routes, postal services, and commercial transport to bypass regular preventive measures.

​Drug abuse directly escalates public health crises, including an increase in HIV/AIDS and Hepatitis infections due to intravenous syringe usage, along with rises in local crime, domestic unrest, and juvenile delinquency.

​In recent years, administrative authorities have registered thousands of cases under the NDPS Act, leading to the arrest of thousands of individuals and the seizure of drugs worth hundreds of crores of rupees.

Law enforcement agencies have implemented numerous measures—such as model FIRs, specialized investigative checklists, seizing properties of repeat offenders, and dismantling the financial networks of syndicates—alongside conducting public drug-destruction drives. As a clear demonstration of a zero-tolerance policy, proactive action has also been taken against police personnel involved in drug trafficking to ensure administrative integrity.

Yet, the roots of this poison continue to expand.

​The war against narcotics cannot be won without active public participation, robust institutional treatment, and an equal emphasis on cutting off both supply and demand. For many years, focusing on demand reduction and rehabilitation was not prioritized.

While supply control is crucial, long-term success heavily depends on extensive demand reduction, community involvement, and scientific rehabilitation.

Recently, the Government of Assam has focused specifically on expanding the public rehabilitation infrastructure. Filling the vacuum left by privately run centers—which often fail administrative inspections and face operational allegations—the state has prioritized establishing government-supported de-addiction and rehabilitation centers in every district and legislative constituency.

​Taking action against unregulated rehabilitation centers operating without adherence to rules is essential. However, this transition requires careful planning. Reportedly, the Social Welfare Department of Assam has mapped 117 centers in Kamrup district alone. If we estimate roughly 600 private centers across Assam with an average of 20 inmates per center, approximately 12,000 individuals are currently undergoing treatment.

Before shutting down these centers, it is vital to have proper mapping, evaluation, referral systems, and alternative treatment arrangements in place. Otherwise, releasing such a large number of people back into society without structured support risks drug relapse, intense family distress, and a surge in drug-related social and criminal problems. This is not merely about people taking shelter in these centers; many may have underlying mental health conditions, HIV, or HCV, requiring continuous medical care, medication, counseling, and medical diagnostics.

​Substance abuse must be treated primarily as a public health issue rather than solely through a criminal lens. Integrating psychological counseling, medical detoxification, and psychiatric treatment significantly reduces the likelihood of relapse. Recovering individuals require vocational training, educational assistance, and social acceptance to safely re-enter the workforce.

Long-term recovery demands deep collaboration among local communities, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), and families. When communities actively participate, they help remove the social stigma surrounding addiction, transforming rehabilitation from an isolated medical procedure into a holistic social journey.

​Recovered individuals and trained local workers can build an atmosphere of trust in neighborhoods, identify early-stage drug users, and guide them toward treatment before dependency deepens. Civil society groups can run grassroots awareness programs targeting schools, colleges, and local clubs, ensuring that individuals recovering from addiction feel welcomed rather than ostracized.

Since addiction severely damages the home environment, CSOs can provide family-centric counseling to help relatives understand post-rehabilitation triggers, emotional needs, and ways to maintain a stable domestic setting.

Local organizations can partner with state initiatives to provide vocational training, micro-finance guidance, and employment assistance, giving recovering youth a renewed sense of purpose and financial independence.

​Local youth clubs and neighborhood committees occupy a unique position at the grassroots level that enables them to notice early behavioral and social changes in an individual slipping into addiction—long before authorities or even families notice. Youth club members and local volunteers can look out for signs among neighborhood teenagers, such as sudden academic decline, chronic truancy, rapid weight changes, unexplainable financial demands, or abrupt withdrawal from sports and community activities.

​In light of these observations, on the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the Srimanta Foundation and the Recovery Wellness Society signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Gauhati University to establish 'Four Corner Clubs' (FCCs) across Gauhati University and its affiliated colleges. For the Srimanta Foundation, this was not merely signing an agreement—it marked the launch of a new movement.

The fight against drugs is not limited to rehabilitating and healing those who have fallen victim to addiction. The Srimanta Foundation believes the core challenge is reducing the demand for drugs. By engaging youth positively, fostering leadership, promoting meaningful community participation, and instilling strong moral and social values, we can create an environment where drugs have no place. ​The encouraging support from various educational institutions gives us confidence that together we can build a powerful, youth-led movement across Assam.

The 'Four Corner Club' initiative will serve as a platform for awareness, leadership, volunteerism, cultural connection, and social responsibility—empowering students and youth to become agents of holistic positive change in their communities. Students and youth form the most critical corner, while the remaining three corners are parents, teachers, and society (in the form of Namghars, clubs, and associations). All must work together to show a ray of hope to those unfortunate individuals caught in addiction. An addicted person often wants to break free, but the impact of synthetic drugs is such that stopping the daily dose triggers severe withdrawal symptoms like bodily pain, tearing eyes, intense cravings, and restlessness. Coupled with the fear of societal neglect and hatred, they are forced to remain trapped in that dark, painful tunnel of hopelessness.

The Srimanta Foundation has already initiated work in this direction, including plans to engage the youth with spiritual and socio-cultural practices.

​Let us all inspire.

Let us empower.

Together, let us build a healthy, strong, and drug-free Assam.