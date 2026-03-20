A memorial that must live: Remembering Zubeen Garg

Six months after Zubeen Garg's passing, the public conversation around his memory has begun to take a familiar turn. Some admirers have called for statues, memorial complexes, and government-funded structures in his honour. The impulse is understandable. Societies have always sought to commemorate beloved figures through visible monuments. Yet history quietly suggests that the most enduring tributes to artists are rarely made of stone.



Music, perhaps more than any other art, resists confinement. A statue can freeze a moment in time, but a song travels. It moves through generations, through places, through memory. In that sense, the true memorial of a singer is not something we build once—it is something that continues to be lived.



Consider how great cultural figures are remembered across the world. The legacy of Rabindranath Tagore does not rest primarily on statues or buildings. It lives because his songs, Rabindra Sangeet, continue to be sung daily across Bengal and beyond. Similarly, Bob Marley's influence endures through reggae music, which continues to inspire new audiences decades after his passing. Even John Lennon remains a living presence in global culture largely because his music continues to resonate.



Closer to home, Assam’s own cultural history offers similar examples. The memory of Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, Bishnu Prasad Rabha, and Bhupen Hazarika survives not merely through physical memorials but also through songs, theatre, and ideas that remain part of everyday cultural life. Their work continues to inspire because it is still performed, sung, and reinterpreted.

This distinction is important. A monument preserves remembrance; a living tradition carries legacy.



Zubeen Garg belongs to that rare category of artists whose influence extended beyond entertainment. His voice became part of the emotional landscape of Assam. It echoes through tea gardens and small-town stages, through college hostels and wedding halls, through radios in roadside workshops and headphones on long bus journeys across the Brahmaputra valley. His songs speak of love, longing, rebellion, and identity. For many young people in Assam, discovering his music is also a discovery of cultural confidence.



Because of this, the question of how to honour his memory deserves careful thought. If admiration quickly turns into demands for statues and government-funded structures, something essential may be lost. The danger is not in the existence of memorials themselves—societies will always build them—but in mistaking them for the essence of remembrance.

A singer’s legacy cannot be preserved by marble alone.

Legacy requires action.



When admiration turns into symbolic gestures alone, statues, naming ceremonies, commemorative days, without investing in what the artist actually stood for, it drifts into what we call lip service. Not necessarily out of bad intent, but often out of convenience. It is easier to build something visible than to sustain something living.



A singer’s legacy is not their image—it is their influence on voices yet to emerge.



So the real test of honour is not:

“How grand is the memorial?” but “What has changed because he lived?”

If no new platforms are created, no young artists supported, no cultural spaces nurtured—then the tribute risks becoming a closed loop of nostalgia rather than an open pathway forward.



There is, in fact, a quiet paradox at work:

The more we elevate an artist into untouchable reverence, the less we engage with the unfinished work they leave behind.

True honour is participatory. It asks something of us.



For someone like Zubeen Garg, that would mean enabling new singers, encouraging experimentation, keeping the cultural conversation alive, and allowing dissent, emotion, and individuality—the very qualities his music embodied.

Otherwise, admiration becomes performance. Not memory, but display.

If the song does not move forward, neither does the honour.

It is easy to build a statue; it is hard to build a legacy.



The most fitting tribute to an artist like Zubeen Garg would be something far more organic and enduring: music schools in small towns, open stages for young performers, festivals that nurture new talent, and cultural spaces where future generations can discover their own voice. If his memory encourages a thousand new singers to emerge, that would be a far greater monument than any statue.



In the end, culture survives not through structures but through participation. Songs live only when they are sung again.

Perhaps the most meaningful way to remember Zubeen Garg is to ensure that the river of music he helped shape continues to flow through Assam’s next generation.



Honour that does not create continuity is only half-honour.





(Author’s Note: Dr Jayanta Biswa Sarma writes on politics, institutions, and society through the lenses of history, philosophy, and systems thinking, drawing on both Indian and Western intellectual traditions. Artificial intelligence tools may be used in preparing this article as research and editorial aids. All arguments, interpretations, and final editorial judgement remain the author’s responsibility)