The cheer of jubilation by the avid fans of North-East United Football Club after defeating the legacy-old club Mohun Bagan Super Giant 4-3 via a tie-breaker in the 133rd edition of Asia’s oldest football tournament, the Durand Cup. The spectacularity of the event was not only the victory of a football team; it was the freed-up breath of relieved residents, the chant of pride, and the loud and clear message to the rest of India. This is not only a victory on the football pitch but an attainment over these deeply rooted issues that have hindered football gaming events in North-Eastern India. It was not a victory that ended with the final whistle; it furled waves of inspiration throughout a region often ill-famed for its weak infrastructure, limited access to growth opportunities, social inequalities and conflicts.



To fully grasp the immensity of the historic win by North East United Football Club, one must consider the odds they had to battle. From the beginning of franchises playing football in India, especially given the present-day model where companies with deep pockets own most clubs and have significant financial backing, NorthEast United was an outlier. John Abraham, the club owner, invested his finances into this team when he purchased it in 2013, and a billionaire or some massive corporation did not fund it. For 11 years, he saw his team fight, suffer, and sometimes even limp, but they never failed. Now, finally, the success of the intensive spirit, which has not waned even for a single year, has ripened fruits for this football team.



While speaking about the losses he had to incur as the owner of NEUFC, John Abraham was not only pointing to financial suffering but sharing a more profound story of struggling against heavy odds in terms of financial backing and funding by various organizations and state government to an extent, “Every year, I make huge losses… When they perform dismally, I weep, since I adore them… I have built it from the scratch,” expressed Abraham, in an interview the following day, wondering how an affiliate of the government could support him in mounting the team. This story resonates deeply with the region of North-East – a ‘fringe’ territory often discounted, with raw potential in terms of talent and passion for the sport residing within. Still, dreams of playing at the highest level are scarce due to limited opportunities and resources.



Yet, the Northeast, which has provided immensely to Indian football, remains under-represented in fund allocation for sports by the state compared to other states, especially in cricket and football. Even then, the North Eastern states get much less than states like West Bengal or Goa, which are traditional football hubs; West Bengal alone has budgeted over INR 100 crore for sports infrastructure in 2022. For instance, in 2023, the total sports budget for all the North Eastern states was approximately INR 150 crore, a small fraction of what single states like Maharashtra get. Teams like NorthEast United FC have limited financial resources; on average, they spend less on player wages and infrastructures than many other ISL teams benefitting from corporate and governmental support, including Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC.



Therefore, NEUFC’s victory over Mohun Bagan is not just a football result or a sporting accomplishment. It is a declaration of belief in what the region can offer and a call to action for others to fund and acknowledge that claim. Over the years, the Northeast has been considered the hub of football in India and has given the country some of its best footballers. However, the region has suffered from insufficient infrastructure, fund absence, and limited visibility. However, now that NEUFC has triumphed in the Durand Cup and presented these problems, the government and the private players need to take action.



This could involve increased budget allocation for sports infrastructure in the Northeast, the establishment of football academies, and sponsorship opportunities for local talent. Speaking about the situation, AIFF Treasurer and Arunachal Pradesh Football Association Secretary, Mr Kipa Ajay, said: “We aim to help grow football in the northeast region through cooperation and communication. We had fruitful discussions on different aspects like grassroots programmes, development of women’s football, and spreading beach soccer and futsal to different areas.”.



The victory of NorthEast United also formulated into a cultural victory for the region of North East. Unfortunately, for many years, people have considered the North-East region less circumscribed and viewed it through the lens of clichéd imagery or inconsequential compared to the rest of India. This victory enables the region to take back its story and present a picture of the region with a spirit that is equally, if not more, strong than any other region and capable of triumphing in all the challenges that come its way. Football has always transcended the realm of being just a sport in the Northeast; it has always been a passionate symbol of existence, unity, and identification, bringing the people of the Northeast together in a shared sense of pride and identity. The triumph has not only changed the way people of the North-East feel about the footballers of their regions but has also made people of the region feel that they hold unparalleled potential in the game. Much like the region it defines, the club is as diverse, passionate, and determined to succeed as it is to survive. This is a chance for the North-East of India to assert itself as not just a supply house or feeder club but as an integral region of the country that can gain supreme heights in sporting events.



We dare to envision a future where budding talents from Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, Meghalaya, and other states no longer need to leave their homes to turn football dreams into reality. Envision a football league where clubs such as NEUFC have all the support they require to operate at the premier level without the possibility of facing insolvency. This win has proven that passion matched opportunity; now, it is up to the stakeholders—governments, corporations, and the All India Football Federation (AIFF)—to build this future. This is also the tale of John Abraham and his fight against the corporate giants of Indian football that did not let him surrender. His journey with NEUFC should inspire them, which proved that belief and perseverance can do wonders. Competing against teams financed by massive corporations and billionaires, John has remained a steadfast leader, driven by his passion for the club and the area it embodies.



To young footballers in the North-East, this victory is an opportunity to aim higher. It tells them that perhaps they, too – once they make efforts, work, and get the necessary backing – can also reach such heights. The players who stepped on the field to face Mohun Bagan were not only out there for themselves; they represented every budding boy and girl kicking a ball in the hills and bylanes of Northeast. They have opened a way for the young generation that will not sit back and accept the title of talented but will insist on the conditions and facilities that will allow them to develop to the fullest extent. This is not just a footballing triumph but a crusade, an uprising. It is a plea for acknowledgement, acceptance, and development of a place that has contributed immensely to Indian sports, only to be reciprocated with such negligible attention. It is, therefore, incumbent upon the decision-makers to take charge. The people of the Northeast have demonstrated what they could do; it is now the turn of the entire nation to sit up and take note.



Lastly, it is an assurance that the future will be bright, that unknown players can make it to stardom, and most importantly, that the image of North-East can and ought to be changed one step at a time and that it is alright to be bold and aspiring.