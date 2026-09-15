A people’s person: A tribute to Zubeen Garg through the song 'Dhumuhar Gaan'

The song “Dhumuhar Gaan” begins with Zubeen Garg appearing in a black-and-white visual, evoking a sense of nostalgia. Wearing a pullover jacket, he appears on screen as his humming from “Khuno Khuno” plays in the background. “Khuno Khuno” was recorded for the first Bhoomi album in 1998. Bhoomi is a musical project and concert series created by composer duo Salim-Sulaiman.



The opening of the video immediately takes viewers back to the thought of what Zubeen had given to all of us.

Then the video comes back to the present. The artists appear on a big stage performing the song, while screens on both sides show visuals and precious memories of Zubeen. The images keep taking us back to the person he was and the connection he had with people.



Zubeen was always there for people who needed him. He gave whatever he had. After his shows, if he went to a small tea shop to have something to eat or drink, he would often give away whatever money he had in his pocket. People loved him because he gave his all to them.



Sometimes, the love people had for Zubeen still feels unbelievable. The crowds that gathered when his mortal remains were brought back to Assam from Singapore showed how deeply he belonged to the people. Many could not believe that Zubeen was no longer with them. The massive gathering at his funeral became a reflection of the love and grief of people across Assam.



“Dhumuhar Gaan” was released on YouTube on September 11, 2026, as a tribute to Zubeen Garg.



Photo credits: Instagram/ Rahul Gautam Sharma

Speaking to India Today NE, Shashwati Phukan, who sang the song with Rahul Gautam Sharma, said that when she first listened to the words of “Dhumuhar Gaan”, they gave her goosebumps.

“Every word of the song felt deeply connected to Zubeen,” she said.

Rahul Gautam Sharma also wrote the lyrics, while the Karbi lyrics were written by Padma Shri awardee Pokhila Lekthepi, who also sang the song. The original song and music are by Anurag Saikia.

The lyrics written by Rahul Gautam say:

“Dhumuhar Gaanbur Jetiya Jothor Jothor,

Pohorore Siyor Hoi Mat Dilahi...”

It translates to: when there is thunder and we have nowhere to go, you became the light and supported us.

“Endharot Monbur Jetiya Nithor Nithor” — when our hearts are filled with fear.

“Bohu Jugor Apon Hoi” — becoming a beloved companion through the ages.

“Log Dilahi” — you came and stood by my side.

“Ghor Holahi” — you became a home.



Then come the words:

“Xobdo Dila Mukti Dila” — you gave me words and gave me freedom.

“Pakhi Meli Uribo Dila, Jujibo Dila” — you gave me wings to fly and the strength to fight my battles.

As the song continues, the lyrics speak of what Zubeen gave to people, while the visuals keep showing the memories he left behind — the time he spent with people, the songs he gave them and the connection he built with generations.



Garima Garg, Zubeen’s wife, said in an interview that Zubeen had told her he would not always be there with her or with his family, but he would always be there for his people — for those who found hope in his songs and for the people of Assam.

He had said, “I will return to you only, but I must be there with my people.”

And perhaps that was Zubeen. He was a son and a brother in countless homes across Assam.



Recalling how the song came together, Shashwati said that one day Paapu (Anurag Saikia) called her and invited her to his studio. She went there with her husband, musician Dhrubajyoti Phukan. Anurag then briefed them about the song, which was being planned as a tribute to Zubeen Garg as part of Salim-Sulaiman’s Bhoomi 2026.

“Anurag said, ‘For a long time, we have been thinking of doing something for Zubeen da, and we are finally ready with the lyrics. You have always been a part of Zubeen da’s journey. You sang many songs with him, so without you, it would feel incomplete,’” Shashwati recalled.



She said that after listening to the idea, she also told Salim Merchant that the Assamese community would be grateful to Salim-Sulaiman for thinking of such a tribute to Zubeen.



In a social media post, Salim described the song as emotional and heart-touching and said it was a tribute to Zubeen, who was a very dear friend to him.

He recalled speaking to Zubeen two years ago, when Zubeen told him, “I am listening to Bhoomi and I will also sing.”

Salim told him, “You have to sing and we are coming.”

Zubeen replied, “Yes, you have to come because I am not going to Mumbai.”

But later, Salim received the news that Zubeen had passed away.

He said the song was for Zubeen and for the love he had given to people.





Photo credits: Instagram/Salim Merchant

Shashwati said that while recording the song, they felt Zubeen’s presence around them.



“While singing the song, we felt he was looking at us. The whole environment was like that. We all felt Zubeen’s connection, that he was near, and we were very emotional. Every word of the song, as Rahul wrote it, felt like a connection with Zubeen,” she said.

“The whole process felt magical, and I told Anurag that this song will be loved by everyone who loved Zubeen because the song had both the pain and serenity that Zubeen had brought to everyone’s life.”

She said the same feeling returned during the shoot.



“On our shooting day also, it was during August. On both sides, his clippings were playing, and at one point Rahul and I became so emotional that we both felt Zubeen was near us,” she said.

When asked what her message was for the people of Assam, Shashwati said she believed in the new generation, which has phenomenal writers, singers and artists who are capable of doing a lot.

Speaking about Rahul Gautam, she said he was extremely talented and praised the way he had written the song.

“He took time, and after revising it many times, finally this came out,” she said.

When Anurag first showed her the song, she instantly felt a connection with the lyrics.

“It felt like Zubeen,” she said.

“And I feel we have to keep creating songs like this.”



Speaking to India Today NE, Rahul Gautam described Zubeen in a line that perhaps captures the larger-than-life figure he was:

“He had David’s heart and Goliath’s frame — a colossus with the soul of a shepherd, whose voice outlived the storm it silenced.”

For Rahul, Zubeen was physically imposing and larger than life, but inside he was humble, gentle and courageous. His voice and legacy were so powerful that they continued to resonate beyond the struggles he faced.

“Dhumuhar Gaan” is a tribute to the King. Everyone may take the song differently, but the contribution Zubeen made to the lives of people will always remain.



As the first anniversary of Zubeen’s death approaches, he continues to live in the hearts of people across Assam and beyond — in those who followed him, loved him, learnt from him and found themselves in his voice.

And perhaps that is the most beautiful part of a song like “Dhumuhar Gaan”. It does not try to bring Zubeen back. Instead, it reminds us that he never really left.

His voice will rise a little more every day through songs like this, through the memories people carry and through the generations that will continue to celebrate him.



Listen to the song here: