"I told you, didn’t I? I said so..." smirked Ram, a local taxi driver from Meghalaya — a state hailed as the enchanting ‘abode of clouds’, where travellers found serenity and romance in its misty hills. Today, that same land stands clouded not by nature, but by a storm of humiliation, anguish, and helplessness, as it fights to reclaim its dignity in the shadow of a murder it never authored.

Meghalaya never imagined it would have to defend itself for opening its arms to love.

From being a postcard-perfect getaway, the state made headlines for all the wrong reasons — even its serene hills weren’t spared, with critics quick to brand parts of the state as ‘crime-prone’ and 'notorious'.

Once synonymous with misty hills, cascading waterfalls, and romantic escapes, Meghalaya is undergoing a troubling transformation — a honeymoon destination that now bears the chilling memory of a murder unfolding in the very hills that once hosted love-struck couples. Raja and Sonam Raghuvanshi - once names unknown - shot to sudden fame, especially after the latter was named the prime accused in a gore crime that the mystical Meghalaya witnessed.

But why did the entire state erupt into a wave of insecurity and defensiveness over one couple’s simple honeymoon — an experience far from rare in Meghalaya — merely because it became associated with an unfortunate tragedy? It is because the state was blamed for a crime in which it had no hand — neither in its planning nor in its execution. Locals were unfairly humiliated for their silence and reserve; others were criticised for their perceived attitude towards non-tribals.

"The woman definitely has a hand in this," Ram had told India Today NE days before his later remark, which evidently turned out to be true. "With how the case is coming along, it looks like the woman has a vested interest in her husband's disappearance. Otherwise, how did she go missing?" he had questioned.

Another cabbie, Saiborlang, questioned the sanctity of Meghalaya’s abode. “Our people are not like that,” he explained with a tinge of disbelief in his voice. “We are always nice to tourists, we take them to places, we always help. How dare our men be questioned like this?” he asked.

The shadowy mists must have veiled the car windows as the Indore couple, hand in hand, soaked in the hills’ quiet magic. Nestled in his wife's embrace, Raja Raghuvanshi, a 29-year-old young man, like any newly-wed, must have dreamt of a 'happily ever after' with his better-half Sonam, a 24-year-old 'seemingly nice lady'. Little did he know that the joy was drifting toward a haunting end in what would have otherwise unfolded like a dreamscape.

Meghalaya seems to have drawn an evil eye in recent days, as the nation looked on at the cruel twist of fate that befell a couple who had come to the hills only to nurture their love and begin a beautiful chapter. A slew of remarks and accusations were hurled at the state, which had no hand in hosting a tragedy that shook the entire nation. Neither were the odds in Meghalaya’s favour — nor was luck — as the state bore the brunt of an unsolved case for 18 days. Fast forward — the husband murdered; and the wife, the mastermind.

“Underdevelopment. Backwardness. Racial discrimination. Xenophobia.” Heavy words - but not heavier than the burden they’ve placed on Meghalaya and the entire Northeast, "regular victims" of the said dispositions, Ryan S B Dkhar told India Today NE with conviction. His words struck a chord as he went on to explain the root of this alienation: “There’s a pervasive misconception among some mainland Indians that the Northeast is not fully integrated into India. This has fueled discrimination and a lack of empathy because we Northeasterners are often perceived as lesser Indians.”

The Northeast undoubtedly has a long-standing history of grappling with "hate and misconception," and Dkhar rightly questioned what course the state might have taken had the police failed to crack the case in time. “Would we all have been labelled permanently as ‘Killers,’ ‘Criminals’? And would the people have had to carry the burden of murders we were never involved in? Would it have fueled further hate and misconception for the people of our region? Would there have been hate crimes against people of our state who are living or working in various parts of the country? What could have happened if we didn't clear our name on time!?”

It was almost like a gamble — a high-stakes game played by a group of gamblers against a lone, silent player destined to turn the tide. A similar dynamic unfolded in this case... it was one against all. “Meghalaya is not just about problems,” exclaimed a resident who chose to remain anonymous. “We are a land of rich tradition, harmony, and hope. What we need is support, not defamation.” But those words fell on deaf ears.

"It feels unfair and painful to see our state being defamed because of certain incidents. Yes, we admit that there are problems like delays in justice or moments when the system fails but these issues exist everywhere, not just in Meghalaya," she said.

Her words didn’t plead — they affirmed that the state and its people are deserving of respect. "Our people are often misunderstood. We are warm, respectful, and proud of our culture, but when one incident goes wrong, the entire state is blamed. Sometimes the media only shows the negative side without understanding our ground reality," she said. “It hurts even more when our voices are not heard, and the actions of a few are used to shame all of us” - a quiet reminder that the state may be small in size, but it stands tall in character — and that, in itself, deserves to be recognised.

Over the years, Meghalaya has established itself as one of the most sought-after tourist destinations in the country. The trend was reiterated by Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh who recently announced an expected footfall of 20 lakh visitors by the time of the Cherry Blossom Festival this autumn.

In a parallel world, however, the recent controversy should be reason enough for Meghalaya to call a rain check on incoming tourists — a quiet renouncement that it has had enough. Speaking to India Today NE, Donbok Dkhar, president of the Meghalaya-based pressure group Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organization (HITO), questioned why the state lacks effective mechanisms to check documents of those entering and leaving. "Without a system, we cannot ensure the safety of our area," he asserted.

Moreover, he called for the mandatory use of local guides, arguing that their presence would ensure tourists remain safe and protected in an unfamiliar state — a statement that stands in stark contrast to the current reality. He also emphasised the importance of safeguarding both locals and visitors, urging the government to provide “the right support and services for tourists.”

"Why choose Meghalaya?" — the HITO president posed a question that remains unanswered, echoing the same uncertainty that has been quietly lingering in the minds of people across the country.

Meanwhile, for citizens of the state residing in other parts of the country, it felt like torture — a barrage of memes, jokes, taunts, and sarcasm hurled their way, as if such mockery came without consequence. Questions were raised, as though the entire state and its people were accountable, forced to answer for something they had no hand in. Even social media was not spared, its platforms happily used as a means of spreading content that did not come across as appealing, let alone ethical.

Shweta, a doctor from Meghalaya working in Delhi, found herself inundated with questions about her home state and its serene, welcoming hills. She pointed to the media as a key player in shifting narratives, often fanning the flames rather than dousing them. “In the age of social media, where polarization and misinformation are rampant, it’s hardly surprising that negative stereotypes about a region and its people spread so easily — especially when media houses, who should be impartial conveyors of information, become part of the problem,” she said.

Amidst the chaos, stereotypes, prejudice, and bias loom large - but above all, it is discrimination that speaks the loudest.

Isn’t it heartbreaking when you give your all and get nothing in return? Meghalaya found itself with no prospect of damage control, its dignity tarnished by a flood of accusations — not just from people outside the Northeast, but also from the family members, friends, and even acquaintances of the couple, whose married life was far from the picture-perfect image it projected. Turns out, the state stood innocent — and yes, the odds were in its favour, just far too late.