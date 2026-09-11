A Tale of two Frontiers: Darjeeling, Ladakh and the unfinished exit from the 1988 Model

Whenever India has faced unrest in its hill and border regions, it has rarely begun with a constitutional settlement. It has begun with an administrative one. The usual device has been a statutory autonomous council that is locally elected, limited in law-making power, and easy to present as self-rule. Darjeeling received that device in 1988. Ladakh received a close copy in 1995. Both arrangements were meant to quiet a demand without redrawing the map.

The two regions are now often read as opposite endings of the same story. One, it is said, broke free. The other remained trapped. The comparison is useful but it makes the story sound more finished than it is. As of September 2026, Ladakh is a Union Territory and is negotiating a special provision under Article 371. It still has no published draft and no working legislature. Darjeeling and Kalimpong remain districts of West Bengal, administered through a statutory body that can be renamed, divided, or placed under an officer. A fair account has to treat both as unfinished cases.

The argument of this note is simple. A council is a pacifier, not a constitution. Union Territory status is not the same as legislative power. Political unity can change the terms of bargaining, but the outcome still depends on who the region bargains with, and on whether the final text actually shifts control over land, jobs, money, and the bureaucracy.

The original bargain

The Darjeeling Gorkha Hill Council was created in 1988 after Subhas Ghisingh set aside the demand for a separate Gorkhaland state in exchange for administrative devolution. The Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Act of 1995 followed the same logic. Neither body was placed under the Sixth Schedule. Both were creatures of ordinary statute. They could look after local roads, tourism, and municipal work. They could not make binding law on land, minerals, or cultural protection. Officials continued to take instruction from the state capital, not from the council chamber.

This was not an incomplete form of statehood. It was a different kind of settlement. It lowered the temperature of protest while leaving the structure of power intact. Over time, such councils also shape local politics. They create posts, funds, and rival claims to represent the hills. The demand for autonomy does not disappear. It is absorbed into the management of the council itself.

Ladakh: A change of parent, not yet a change of constitution

The turning point for Ladakh was August 2019. After the abrogation of Article 370, the region was separated from Jammu and Kashmir and made a Union Territory without a legislature. That ended one dependency. It created another. Land, employment, and ecology were now exposed to central regulation and to outside capitalistic interests, without an elected house at the UT level to set the terms.

The political response was more important than the legal change alone. The Buddhist-majority Leh Apex Body and the Muslim-majority Kargil Democratic Alliance built a joint platform. Their core demands were statehood, Sixth Schedule protection, local job reservation, and separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil. This alliance reduced the space for a religious or sub-regional split. It also raised the cost of delay.

The cost became visible on 24 September 2025, when four people were killed in violence in Leh. After that, talks with the Ministry of Home Affairs became more regular. By 2026 the Centre had moved away from the Sixth Schedule and towards a different route; a proposed Chapter K under Article 371, sometimes called Article 371(K). After the meeting of 9 September 2026, the public offer was a sui generis UT-level body, directly elected, with legislative, executive, and financial powers over land, culture and language, forests, environment, and natural resources. Officials have been clear that this is not statehood and not a conventional UT legislature. A draft is expected in October.

That is an advance on the 1995 Act. It is not a finished constitution. Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra has said that Ladakh was never a state and will not become one under the present design. Local leaders, including Sonam Wangchuk, have said that talks without a text are not a settlement. The open questions are the ones that decide whether the new body has weight. Who stands above whom: the Lieutenant Governor or the elected head; who controls law and order; how the new body will relate to the existing hill councils; and whether major administrative changes will be frozen until the elected institution exists.

Article 371 should not be treated as another name for the Sixth Schedule. The Sixth Schedule creates autonomous councils with a defined hold on land and customary law. Article 371 is a set of special provisions whose content depends on the wording Parliament adopts. A unique model can therefore be stronger than a council. It can, however, also be weaker than it sounds, if finance, police, and the higher bureaucracy remain outside elected control.

Ladakh’s bargaining power is not only a product of unity. The region sits on a militarised frontier with China and Pakistan. Protest there becomes a national security file in a way that Darjeeling hills unrest inside a state often does not. Any serious comparison has to include that fact.

Darjeeling: The same legal form, under a different constraint

Darjeeling and Kalimpong followed a narrower path. When the DGHC failed to meet Gorkha political claims, the response was not a constitutional upgrade. It was a successor body. The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration, agreed in 2011 and set up in 2012, received more departments. It did not receive the power to make law. It remains a statutory authority of West Bengal. The creation of Kalimpong district in 2017 then divided the administrative map of the hills and thinned their common voice.

Local division has mattered. Rival groups have treated the GTA as a prize to be captured rather than as a platform from which to demand a higher legal status. But division is not the whole explanation. The Gorkha leadership has had to bargain with two governments at once. After 2019, Leh and Kargil faced a single power corridor. Darjeeling still faces both New Delhi and Kolkata. A parent state has little reason to give away land and legislative power. The demand for a separate state under Article 3 also collides with West Bengal’s territorial politics and with the strategic sensitivity of the Siliguri Corridor. In that setting, another accord is easier to offer than another map.

The hills have entered a new phase in 2026, not a new settlement. After the change of government in West Bengal, GTA chief executive Anit Thapa resigned in June and the body is now placed under an administrator. In August, the Centre appointed a committee under interlocutor Pankaj Kumar Singh to work towards a “permanent political solution” for the hills, Terai, and Dooars. The phrase is familiar. The committee is new. Until it produces a legal text, the process should be judged by the same standard applied to Ladakh: not the meeting, but the clause.

The 2026 comparison

Three structural differences follow from the table above. First, legal parentage. Ladakh now bargains with the Union. Darjeeling still bargains inside a state. Second, the legal ladder. Ladakh has moved from a 1995 statute towards a proposed constitutional chapter. Darjeeling has moved from the DGHC to the GTA, which is a change of name and departments more than a change of legal type. Third, strategic position. A frontier UT can turn protest into a central concern. A hill region inside West Bengal is more easily treated as a problem of law, order, and assembly numbers. These conditions do not make Ladakhi unity unimportant. Without the LAB–KDA front, the likely official reply would still have been more councils in more districts. Unity changed the question being asked. It has not, by itself, written the answer into law.

Critical Divergence: Darjeeling and Ladakh

Concluding Remarks

The two cases do not show that one region has arrived and the other has failed. They show the limits of the 1988 model. A statutory council can manage services and contain unrest. It cannot settle a claim to self-rule. Only a constitutional text that reallocates power can do that, and only the fine print - land, police, money, and the chain of command - tells us whether the text is real.

Ladakh has moved its demand onto that constitutional ground but is yet to cross it. Darjeeling has been offered another process and asked, once more, to trust a committee. If hill politics treats that process as a contest for offices, the old charge of fragmentation will stand. If the Centre and the state offer only a refurbished GTA, the failure will not belong to the hills alone. Neither map has been redrawn. One region is closer to writing its own laws. The other is closer to writing another memorandum. Until Parliament enacts a text and until the powers in that text are listed with care, both remain inside the administrative loop that the council model was designed to sustain.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of India Today NE or its affiliates)