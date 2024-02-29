Born into a lineage steeped in history, Padma Kumari Gohain was born on February 24, 1913, in Shillong, the then capital of Assam. Descending from the Ahom Royal Family of Ahom Kings Swargadeos Gadadhar Singha, Rudra Singha, Rajeswar Singha, as their 6th, 5th, and 4th Great-granddaughter respectively, her lineage was marked by distinction. Her father, Rajkumar Siddeshwar Gohain, held a top position within the Assam Secretariat, while her mother, Rajkumari Subhadra Aideau, belonged to a respected family.

Her siblings included accomplished individuals like Rajkumar Debaswar Gohain, a practising advocate, Rajkumar Sureswar Gohain, who served as the Director of Education for both Assam and Nagaland, and Rajkumar Kumudeswar Gohain, Vice Principal of Moran HS School. Her sisters, Rajkumari Nilopadmani Gohain and Rajkumari Purobala Gohain, married an Excise Superintendent and an IPS officer, respectively.

This impressive legacy in the family, with her children, nephews, nieces, and grandchildren becoming top judges, ministers, lawyers, bureaucrats, army/airforce officers, prominent social worker, doctors, engineers, bankers, authors and tea planters. Notably, her grandson, Ranjan Gogoi, served as the Chief Justice of India, further solidifying the family's exceptional contributions to various fields.

Gohain received an education in the Tai language, a privilege afforded to women of the Ahom Royal Family, until the matriculation level. This education instilled in her a spirit of learning and a thirst for contributing to society. Marrying freedom fighter and legislator Jogesh Chandra Borgohain, she found her calling in the realm of politics, fueled by her inherent sense of justice, courage, and strong personality.

Her political journey began with her becoming the first woman member of the Dibrugarh Local Board. This impressive feat caught the attention of the Congress party, leading to her nomination as a candidate for the Moran assembly constituency. She went on to successfully serve three consecutive terms as an MLA, diligently representing the needs and aspirations of her constituents.

Beyond her role as a legislator, Gohain displayed leadership as the President of the Dibrugarh District Congress Committee from 1954 to 1962. During her tenure, she played a key role in spearheading the construction of the Congress Bhavan in Dibrugarh, a physical testament to her efforts. This period also saw her literary talents take shape, with the publication of several Assamese books. Her dedication, and competence earned her recognition, culminating in her appointment as a minister in the cabinets of both Bimala Prasad Chaliha and Mohendra Mohan Choudhry.

As a minister, Gohain focused on improving Assam's infrastructure, ensuring the effective distribution of government subsidies, and prioritising education. Her commitment to the education of future generations led her to use her personal wealth to establish multiple schools, leaving a lasting impact on the region's development. Her unwavering commitment to public service and her remarkable journey as a female MLA and cabinet minister stand as an inspiration for generations to come.