A Wake-Up Call for Coffee: Why India Needs to Act Now

Across Indian towns and villages, the aroma of coffee is part of daily life. It comforts, connects and fuels households. But behind this familiar ritual lies a growing uncertainty. Coffee farming in India is under pressure. Changing weather, rising costs, crop pests and shifting consumer choices are reshaping a once-stable sector. The threat is no longer distant—it’s already here.

India’s Place in a Shifting Global Coffee Landscape

Globally, coffee is one of the most consumed drinks and the second most traded commodity after crude oil. Over 2.25 billion cups are brewed every day. Coffee is a major source of income for millions of small farmers across Latin America, Africa and Asia. But climate change forces them to rethink what, where and how they grow.

In 2022, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report warned that nearly half of the world’s coffee-growing regions could become unsuitable by 2050. Droughts in Brazil and frosts in Colombia have already disrupted supplies and raised prices. Farms are moving uphill in search of cooler weather in many parts of Africa.

India may not grow as much coffee as Brazil or Vietnam, but its place in the global coffee map is still important. It produces around 4 per cent of the world’s coffee, mostly from the southern states. Karnataka leads the way, followed by Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. Coffee here is often shade-grown under forest cover, making it more eco-friendly and less water-intensive. But this delicate balance is at risk.

Unpredictable Weather and Climatic Stress

In the last ten years, Indian coffee regions have reported unstable rainfall, long dry periods and hotter summers. Arabica coffee -- known for its superior flavour and quality remains highly sensitive to environmental stress. Its yields dropped by nearly 7 per cent due to its natural biennial bearing pattern and inadequate pre-monsoon rainfall in 2023. Robusta coffee also reduced output by about 11 per cent due to similar climatic challenges. Farmers also face increasing pest attacks. Once limited to certain areas, the white stem borer is spreading more widely due to warmer winters. It bores into plant stems and causes major damage. While solutions exist, they rarely reach small farmers in remote hills.

As a result, these growing environmental pressures have begun to reshape farming decisions. In Karnataka, many small coffee growers are reassessing the viability of staying in the sector. Some coffee growers are shifting to crops like areca nut or pepper, which are less labour-intensive, offer quicker and more consistent returns. Burdened by rising costs and uncertain incomes, others are contemplating moving away from coffee cultivation altogether.

Economic Uncertainty and Farmer Distress

The cost of growing coffee is steadily increasing over time. Inputs like fertilisers, pesticides, and irrigation tools are pricier than ever. Labour is also harder to find, with many young people migrating to cities for better work.

At the same time, global coffee prices go up and down frequently. A farmer’s income can swing drastically from one season to the next. Those without savings or storage facilities are especially at risk. In 2022, Robusta prices varied by more than 20 per cent during the season. For many smallholders, this kind of instability is unsustainable.

The combined pressure of rising costs and price volatility is further compounded by climate change. A study from Karnataka and Kerala shows that increasing temperatures and erratic rainfall reduce coffee yields and shift suitable growing zones to higher elevations. This not only threatens long-term productivity but also deepens economic insecurity for smallholders who are already struggling to cope with unstable incomes and rising input costs.

Rising Urban Demand, But Missing Local Links

Ironically, while production faces uncertainty, coffee consumption in Indian cities grows fast. Urban youth are embracing café culture. Instant and ready-to-drink options are booming. The Indian Beverage Association reports an annual growth rate of 8 per cent in domestic coffee consumption.

Yet this growth rarely benefits the farmer. Most of the coffee consumed in Indian cities is either imported or processed by large companies. Local farmers often remain invisible in this supply chain. Direct links between growers and consumers are weak. While a few boutique roasters promote Indian beans, they serve niche markets and leave out the average grower.

The Vanishing Forests of Coffee Country

The shift away from coffee farming has deeper effects. In India, coffee is cultivated in ecologically sensitive areas beneath forest canopies, which support birds, bees and a variety of wild plants. Replacing them with rubber or monocultures can damage local biodiversity and disrupt natural cycles.

There is also a cultural loss. Coffee is part of the regional identity in Coorg, Wayanad and Araku. It connects families to the land and seasonal traditions. As farms are sold or abandoned, this living heritage begins to fade.

A Brewing Crisis for the Future

India’s future in coffee is uncertain. The crop sits at the crossroads of climate change, economics, ecology and culture. We risk losing much more than an export commodity if these challenges go unchecked. We may lose knowledge, biodiversity and rural resilience.

As we enjoy our morning coffee, perhaps the question to ask is: can we keep sipping in comfort while the people behind the cup face growing hardship?