“Wildlife and its habitat cannot speak, so we must and we will.” — Theodore Roosevelt

Nestled within the vibrant, undulating landscapes of Mizoram, the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) boasts a rich and diverse ecological canvas. Yet, beneath this lush green canopy lies a silent, escalating crisis. The region's wildlife is facing an unprecedented struggle for survival, fighting a daily battle against shrinking habitats and human exploitation. For the myriad of species that inhabit this land, the overarching plea is as simple as it is desperate: all they want is a home.

To counter the growing threats to its ecology, the CADC has implemented several legal frameworks through its Environment, Forest & Climate Change Department. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the district administration has drawn power from robust national laws to enforce conservation on the ground. A prominent measure includes a strict ban on the sale of all forms of wild animals, enforced in accordance with Sections 9, 39, 40, and 48 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act of 1972. Furthermore, the local administration exercises its conservation powers under the CADC Forest Act, 1992. These rules empower the district council to legislate and regulate activities that impact the natural environment, aiming to shield the remaining flora and fauna from unchecked exploitation.

However, laws on paper often clash with harsh ground realities. Spanning an expansive area of approximately 686.25 square kilometers, the CADC faces a heartbreaking paradox—there is not a single dedicated wildlife sanctuary within its immediate jurisdiction. While Mizoram has two National Parks, one Tiger Reserve and eight Wildlife Sanctuaries, and the broader Lawngtlai district is home to the Phawngpui National Park and the Ngengpui Wildlife Sanctuary. However, the CADC does not possess a single localized, legally protected haven exclusively meant for its native wildlife. Without a sanctuary, animals are forced to survive in fragmented forests that increasingly overlap with human settlements and activities. They are effectively left as refugees in their own native lands. This absence of a safe, contiguous zone heavily limits breeding, foraging, and the natural migration of wild animals, leaving them highly vulnerable to external threats.

The survival of wildlife in the CADC is hindered by a complex web of challenges. Illegal hunting and poaching—driven by local consumption and underground trade remain some of the greatest immediate threats to the region's biodiversity. Compounding this is the severe habitat destruction caused by the traditional, continued practice of shifting cultivation, which, alongside historical political upheavals, has led to widespread deforestation. Furthermore, the relentless extraction of minor forest produce, sawn timber, and firewood places immense pressure on the fragile natural habitat. Historically, the forest administration has also struggled with being poorly staffed and under-resourced, which has severely limited its ability to properly manage the forests and prevent ecological exploitation during the region's developmental stages.

To rewrite the fate of the wildlife in the CADC, immediate and actionable steps must be taken by both policymakers and the public. The most critical step is for the District Council authorities and the state government to collaboratively survey, demarcate, and officially establish a wildlife sanctuary within the CADC. While rules exist, the on-ground enforcement of the Wildlife (Protection) Act needs to be strengthened through better-funded, adequately staffed forest patrols to strictly curb poaching. Moreover, conservation cannot succeed in isolation; it requires the active participation of the local community. Transitioning indigenous farmers from shifting cultivation to sustainable, settled agricultural practices is vital, as is promoting responsible eco-tourism to provide alternative livelihoods. By turning potential poachers into dedicated protectors of the forest, the economic and environmental needs of the region can finally align.

The wildlife of the Chakma Autonomous District is an irreplaceable part of India's Northeast natural heritage. While existing rules and regulations provide a foundational framework for conservation, legislation alone cannot replace the safety and sanctuary of a natural habitat. The establishment of a dedicated wildlife sanctuary within the CADC is no longer just an environmental ideal; it is an urgent, existential necessity. If we are to preserve the natural legacy of this vibrant district for future generations, we must listen to the silent cry of its wildlife. After all, a home is the very least they deserve.